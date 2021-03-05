What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 5th, 2021

It’s time to recap the new additions for Friday, March 5th on Netflix in the United States where an additional six new titles were added. We’ll also check in with the Netflix top 10s in the region too.

No removals for today but today is your last chance to watch Aliens Ate My Homework and you only have a few days left to watch Rattle the Cage, Appollo 18 and The Young Offenders.

Looking at the additions below, we strongly believe that Netflix has kept today relatively clear because of the intense competition from other streamers today. Of course, Disney+ released the final episode of WandaVision today whereas Prime Video premiered Coming to America 2.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 4)

Genre: Anime

Cast: Ikue Otani, Sarah Natochenny, Zeno Robinson, James Carter Cathcart, Michele Knotz, Cherami Leigh

Wrapping up Pokemon Journeys on Netflix today is the arrival of the fourth set of episodes of the anime series based on the classic card trading/video game.

As for whether will now get future seasons of Pokemon is yet to be decided but we’re sure fans have demonstrated that this show that’s been running for decades still has legs.

City of Ghosts

Genre: Documentary, Animation

Cast: August Nuñez, Blue Chapman, Kirikou S’hai Muldrow, Michael Ren, Angel Chipagua, Honor Calderon

Writer: Elizabeth Ito

From one of the key people that worked on the cult hit Adventure Time, comes City of Ghosts.

“Meet the Ghost Club! Their adventures take them all around Los Angeles as they interview ghosts, solve problems and learn about their city’s history.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US for March 5th, 2021

3 New Movies Added Today

Dogwashers (2020) Netflix Original

Fate of Alakada (2020)

Sentinelle (2020) Netflix Original

3 New TV Series Added Today

City of Ghosts (Season 1) Netflix Original

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 4) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix US for March 5th, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 Moxie Ginny & Georgia 2 Bigfoot Family Murder Among the Mormons 3 Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell iCarly 4 Training Day Behind Her Eyes 5 I Care a Lot Cocomelon 6 The Dark Knight Good Girls 7 No Escape Firefly Lane 8 Crazy, Stupid, Love. Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan 9 Step Up Revolution Pacific Rim: The Black 10 I Am Legend Jim Henson’s Word Party

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.