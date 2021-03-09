What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 9th, 2021

Happy Tuesday and welcome to your first daily roundup of the new releases on Netflix where we’ll be covering four new releases that have hit Netflix on March 8th and March 9th, 2021. We’ll also cover what’s trending in the top 10 charts in the US for March 9th too.

Four removals today including Apollo 18, Rattle the Cage, Thithi and The Young Offenders. Today is your last day to watch November Criminals, The Boss’s Daughters and Attitude Test.

Now let’s look at what’s new on Netflix today:

StarBeam (Season 3)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Cast: Nahanni Mitchell, Dean Petriw, Terry Klassen, Sam Vincent

Returning for its third season today is the kids animated series from Loris Lunsford and Jason Netter where StarBeam returns with her friends fighting off wacky villains.

The show has been compared with Go Jetters and 9 new episodes are added to the 16 available before today.

Bombay Rose (2019)

Genre: Animation, Drama, Romance

Director: Gitanjali Rao

Cast: Anurag Kashyap, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Makrand Deshpande, Shishir Sharma

Runtime: 93 min

Sticking with animation we move to one of the two new Indian productions that hit Netflix on Monday.

Here’s what you can expect from this new animated feature:

“Amidst the bustle of a magnetic and multifaceted city, the budding love between two dreamers is tested.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for March 8th and 9th

1 New Movie Added

Bombay Rose (2019) Netflix Original

2 New TV Series Added

Bombay Begums (Season 1) Netflix Original

StarBeam (Season 3) Netflix Original

The Houseboat (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for March 9th

# Movies TV Series 1 Training Day Ginny & Georgia 2 Sentinelle Murder Among the Mormons 3 The Dark Knight iCarly 4 Moxie Cocomelon 5 Parker Behind Her Eyes 6 Bigfoot Family Good Girls 7 Two Weeks Notice Firefly Lane 8 Batman Begins Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio 9 I Care a Lot Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir 10 I Am Legend Bridgerton

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.