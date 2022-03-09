What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 9th, 2022

Welcome to your first “daily” recap of what’s new on Netflix where we’ve got three days of new releases to cover plus a preview of what’s still to come this week, what’s leaving soon, and what’s trending in the Netflix US top 10s.

Still to come to Netflix this week includes the highly-anticipated Ryan Reynold’s movie The Adam Project which debuts on Friday. Over the weekend, we’ll see the arrival of Dunkirk and London Has Fallen.

This is your last few days to watch a number of titles on Netflix including 2014’s 5 Flights Up starring Morgan Freeman, Howard’s End from 1992, and the Ken Burns PBS documentary, College Behind Bars.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 9th, 2022

4 New Movies Added Today

Autumn Girl (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – In 1960s Poland, performer Kalina J?drusik is at the height of her popularity but must contend with a spurned official threatening to ruin her career.

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Breakups. Therapy. Bangs. Taylor's gone through some stuff since her quarter-life crisis, and she spins her mental health journey into insightful comedy.

The Andy Warhol Diaries (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – After he’s shot in 1968, Andy Warhol begins documenting his life and feelings. Those diaries, and this series, reveal the secrets behind his persona.

The Bombardment (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Danish – The fates of several Copenhagen residents collide when a WWII bombing mission accidentally targets a school full of children. Based on true events.

7 New TV Series Added Today

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Italian – Alice is heartbroken and hopelessly single. But after befriending a charismatic astrology guru, she looks to the stars to find her perfect match.

Byron Baes (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Australian influencers flock to Byron Bay for its warm, beachy beauty and cool, creative vibe. Follow these friends as they negotiate life and love.

Chip and Potato (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Lovable pug Chip starts kindergarten, makes new friends and tries new things — with a little help from Potato, her secret mouse pal.

– TV-Y – English – Lovable pug Chip starts kindergarten, makes new friends and tries new things — with a little help from Potato, her secret mouse pal. Good Girls (Season 4) – TV-14 – English – Three suburban moms orchestrate a local grocery store heist to escape financial ruin and establish independence — together.

Last One Standing (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – They’re comedians starring in a thrilling drama, but if their jokes don’t land in the unscripted scenes, they’re off the show. Let the mayhem begin!

Queer Eye Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – German – Five experts in lifestyle, fashion, beauty, health and design — known as the Fab Five — dazzle a nation and transform lives in this makeover series.

The Last Kingdom (Season 5 – Final Season) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – As Alfred the Great defends his kingdom from Norse invaders, Uhtred — born a Saxon but raised by Vikings — seeks to claim his ancestral birthright.

