What’s New on Netflix: Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 2022

Welcome to your daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix where we’ve got three new releases for today and a few titles that we weren’t able to feature over the weekend. Here’s a look at five new TV shows and movies now streaming on Netflix in the United States.

This week’s big new release is Ozark which is headed to Netflix on Friday. There’s plenty else to look forward to this week as we covered in our weekly preview.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for January 17th

Paddington (2014)

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family

Director: Paul King

Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters

Writer: Paul King, Hamish McColl, Michael Bond

Runtime: 95 min

Added to Netflix yesterday unexpectedly was the return of the first Paddington movie.

In the family comedy, you’ll follow a young bear who is headed to London in search of a new home. He thankfully manages to find a family willing to take him in but he’s quite a handful.

If you’re looking to go on a Paddington binge, you’ll find the second movie on HBO Max right now.

Phantom Thread (2017)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Cast: Vicky Krieps, Daniel Day-Lewis, Lesley Manville

Writer: Paul Thomas Anderson

Runtime: 130 min

Oscar-winning Paul Thomas Anderson movie Phantom Thread came to Netflix on Sunday.

Here’s what you can expect if you missed the movie in theaters five years ago.

“A fashion designer is drawn to a waitress, who becomes his model, muse and lover. With time, their relationship grows in intensity — and strangeness.”

After We Fell (2021)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Castille Landon

Cast: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Louise Lombard

Writer: Anna Todd, Sharon Soboil

Runtime: 98 min

Headlining today’s lineup is the eventual release (it was first expected in late 2021) of the third movie in the After franchise, After We Fell.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie that sports a 0% on RottenTomatoes:

“Tessa and Hardin’s passion burns hotter than ever. But with secrets kept and promises broken, desire alone won’t be enough to build a future together.”

Blippi (Collection 1)

Genre: Family

Cast: Clayton Grimm, Brittany Ann Cormack, J. Kaitlin Becker

Runtime: 28 min

Coming from the studio behind CoComelon is Blippi which arrives with its first collection today and a special labeled School Supply Scavenger Hunt.

For a glimpse of what’s in store, take a look at this video where you explore a tractor with Blippi.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for January 17th

5 New Movies Added

A?RIGATO ?JARUJARU TOWER 2020? (2020) – TV-G – Japanese – Known for their quirky skits, comedy duo JaruJaru star in this film about the hilarious occurrences that happen along a food delivery man’s route.

– TV-G – Japanese – Known for their quirky skits, comedy duo JaruJaru star in this film about the hilarious occurrences that happen along a food delivery man’s route. After We Fell (2021) – R – English

– R – English Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt (2021) – TV-Y – English – When his friend gives him a list of supplies, Blippi embarks on a scavenger hunt to gather everything he needs to go back to school.

– TV-Y – English – When his friend gives him a list of supplies, Blippi embarks on a scavenger hunt to gather everything he needs to go back to school. Paddington (2014) – PG – English

– PG – English Phantom Thread (2017) – R – English

1 New TV Series Added

Blippi (Collection 1) – TV-Y – English – Fun and friendly Blippi takes preschoolers along on interactive and educational field trips, keeping them constantly curious about their world.

