Happy Wednesday and welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix. We’ve got 10 new releases to cover (14 if you count the individual variations of Beast) and we’ll also touch on what’s trending in the Netflix US Top 10s for May 11th, 2022 as well.

There’s still lots to look forward to this week on Netflix including the release of The Lincoln Lawyer which hits the service on Friday.

On the removals front, it’s your last couple of days to watch a couple of high-profile movies. Eye in the Sky (2015) starring Alan Rickman and Wild Oats (2016) both leave Netflix on Friday.

Now let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix for today:

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for May 11th, 2022

Operation Mincemeat (2021)

Genre: Drama, War

Director: John Madden

Cast: Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald

Writer: Michelle Ashford, Ben Macintyre

Runtime: 128 min

Arriving on Netflix today in select regions including the United States is Operation Mincemeat, a biopic on the astounding true events of World War 2 that saw two intelligence officers outsmarting the Germans.

The Hollywood Reporter was perhaps the kindest in their review when they say the movie is “a classy production with a first-rate ensemble cast, splicing the story’s intrigue with a poignant vein of melodrama.”

Outlander (Season 5)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Cast: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Tobias Menzies, Gary Lewis, Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek

Writer: Ronald D. Moore

Runtime: 64 min

Awards: Nominated for 4 Primetime Emmys. 33 wins & 70 nominations total

While Netflix is by no means the most effective way to watch Outlander in the United States with waits being over two years after its Starz premiere, it’s still a great way to binge through older episodes of the show.

Season 5 of Outlander takes place as the threat of the American Revolutionary War is just around the corner.

All 12 episodes of Outlander season 5 are now on Netflix US.

Workin’ Moms (Season 6)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, Philip Sternberg

Writer: Catherine Reitman

Runtime: 30 min

Awards: 7 wins & 50 nominations

Hitting its 70th episode this season is the Canadian-produced comedy sitcom Workin’ Moms that is created by and starring Catherine Reitman.

The good news is that more episodes of Workin’ Moms are on the way with a seventh season expected to enter production.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Added This Week So Far

6 New Movies Added

Beast (2022) – TV-MA – Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu – A jaded former intelligence agent is pulled back into action when an attack at a mall creates a tense hostage situation.

– TV-MA – Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu – A jaded former intelligence agent is pulled back into action when an attack at a mall creates a tense hostage situation. Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – In the year 2045, Motoko Kusanagi and Section 9 return to fight a dangerous new threat in this feature-length recut of the first season of “SAC_2045.”

– TV-MA – Japanese – In the year 2045, Motoko Kusanagi and Section 9 return to fight a dangerous new threat in this feature-length recut of the first season of “SAC_2045.” Operation Mincemeat (2021) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – Two British intelligence officers hatch an outlandish scheme to trick the Nazis and alter the course of World War II. Based on a true story of deception.

– PG-13 – English – Two British intelligence officers hatch an outlandish scheme to trick the Nazis and alter the course of World War II. Based on a true story of deception. Our Father (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – After a woman’s at-home DNA test reveals multiple half-siblings, she discovers a shocking scheme involving donor sperm and a popular fertility doctor.

– TV-MA – English – After a woman’s at-home DNA test reveals multiple half-siblings, she discovers a shocking scheme involving donor sperm and a popular fertility doctor. The Getaway King (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – A folk-hero bandit known for his many prison breaks considers a fresh life path when he gets a new girlfriend.

– TV-MA – Polish – A folk-hero bandit known for his many prison breaks considers a fresh life path when he gets a new girlfriend. The Perfect Family (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – At first, Lucía is taken aback by her son’s girlfriend’s eclectic family, but little does she know the impact they’ll have on her prim and proper life.

4 New TV Series Added

42 Days of Darkness (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – In a town in Chile, a woman leads a frantic search to find her missing sister amid a media storm and the police investigation. Inspired by a true case.

– TV-MA – Spanish – In a town in Chile, a woman leads a frantic search to find her missing sister amid a media storm and the police investigation. Inspired by a true case. Brotherhood (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – An honest lawyer reaches a moral crossroads after the cops force her to inform on her incarcerated brother, the leader of a rising criminal faction.

– TV-MA – Portuguese – An honest lawyer reaches a moral crossroads after the cops force her to inform on her incarcerated brother, the leader of a rising criminal faction. Outlander (Season 5) – TV-MA – English – This epic tale adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s popular series of fantasy-romance novels focuses on the drama of two time-crossed lovers.

– TV-MA – English – This epic tale adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s popular series of fantasy-romance novels focuses on the drama of two time-crossed lovers. Workin’ Moms (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Maternity leave is over and it’s time for these four moms to return to work while navigating kids, bosses, love and life in modern-day Toronto.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for May 11th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Ozark U.S. Marshals 2 Bienvenidos a Edén Den of Thieves 3 Grace and Frankie The Takedown 4 Meltdown: Three Mile Island Along for the Ride 5 Selling Sunset The Gentlemen 6 The Circle Happy Gilmore 7 Bridgerton Forrest Gump 8 Wild Babies Marmaduke 9 CoComelon 42 10 The Pentaverate Forgetting Sarah Marshall

What are you watching on Netflix at the moment? Let us know in the comments down below.