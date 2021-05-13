What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 13th, 2021

It’s the calm before the storm with a massive collection of new releases set to hit Netflix tomorrow but in the meantime, Netflix just dropped four new titles with two of them being must-watch. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix US for May 13th, 2021.

Today is your last chance to watch the music documentary Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am? which departs from the service tomorrow. If you’re binging through Sherlock, we’d advise you to hurry up your binge with all four seasons set to leave Netflix on Saturday.

Layer Cake (2004)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Cast: Daniel Craig, Tom Hardy, Jamie Foreman, Sally Hawkins

Matthew Vaugh is a prolific action movie director and we still believe Layer Cake is his finest achievement (closely followed by Millarworld’s Kingsman 1).

This is by no means the first time Layer Cake has been on Netflix. It’s actually a movie that frequently comes and goes from Netflix but still welcome all the same. It also serves as good prep for Daniel Craig fans as we learn more news about the upcoming Knives Out sequel coming exclusively to Netflix.

Castlevania (Season 4)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Horror

Cast: Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandra Reynoso, Theo James

Writer: Warren Ellis

Runtime: 23 min

One of Netflix’s best anime series returns today for what is likely to be its last season, for now anyway.

Here’s what you can expect from the final season:

“Dracula’s influence looms large as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire. Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 13th, 2021

3 New Movies Added Today

Layer Cake (2004)

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2019)

Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi (2020)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Castlevania (Season 4) Netflix Original

