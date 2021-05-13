What's on Netflix > What's New on Netflix > What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 13th, 2021

What's New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 13th, 2021

May 13, 2021
layer cake new on netflix april 13th

Layer Cake – Picture: Columbia Pictures

It’s the calm before the storm with a massive collection of new releases set to hit Netflix tomorrow but in the meantime, Netflix just dropped four new titles with two of them being must-watch. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix US for May 13th, 2021.

Today is your last chance to watch the music documentary Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am? which departs from the service tomorrow. If you’re binging through Sherlock, we’d advise you to hurry up your binge with all four seasons set to leave Netflix on Saturday.

Missed any of the new releases so far this week? See an expanded list of what’s new here and we also picked out some of our favorite new releases for May 12th.

Layer Cake (2004)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Director: Matthew Vaughn
Cast: Daniel Craig, Tom Hardy, Jamie Foreman, Sally Hawkins

Matthew Vaugh is a prolific action movie director and we still believe Layer Cake is his finest achievement (closely followed by Millarworld’s Kingsman 1).

This is by no means the first time Layer Cake has been on Netflix. It’s actually a movie that frequently comes and goes from Netflix but still welcome all the same. It also serves as good prep for Daniel Craig fans as we learn more news about the upcoming Knives Out sequel coming exclusively to Netflix.

Castlevania (Season 4)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Horror
Cast: Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandra Reynoso, Theo James
Writer: Warren Ellis
Runtime: 23 min

One of Netflix’s best anime series returns today for what is likely to be its last season, for now anyway.

Here’s what you can expect from the final season:

“Dracula’s influence looms large as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire. Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 13th, 2021

3 New Movies Added Today

  • Layer Cake (2004)
  • Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2019)
  • Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi (2020)

1 New TV Series Added Today

  • Castlevania (Season 4) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for May 13th, 2021

# Movies TV Series
1 The Mitchells vs. The Machines Jupiter’s Legacy
2 Dead Man Down The Upshaws
3 Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted StartUp
4 Monster The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness
5 Oxygen Cocomelon
6 The Clovehitch Killer Selena: The Series
7 The Whole Truth Shadow and Bone
8 Open Season The Circle
9 G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra Hoarders
10 Scarface Money, Explained

