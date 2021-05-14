What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 14th, 2021

It’s a super Friday for new Netflix releases with a staggering amount of new Netflix Originals available as of today. 14 new movies and TV shows were added in total in the United States so join us as we take you through them.

Even though there’s plenty new to watch today, do go ahead and finish up your Sherlock binge as the show is due to leave tomorrow.

Now let’s get into today’s new Netflix highlights:

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 2)

Genre: Animation, Short, Comedy, Fantasy, Horror, Sci-Fi

Cast: Scott Whyte, Nolan North, Matthew Yang King, Chris Cox

Writer: Tim Miller

Runtime: 15 min

Awards: Won 5 Primetime Emmys. Another 4 wins & 7 nominations.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. We absolutely adore Love, Death & Robots and that is why we’re so hyped for 8 new episodes with both new and returning studios coming to show off their animation styles with whacky and wild stories.

The good news is that when you’re done, the wait for season 3 begins which is due out in 2022.

Halston (Limited Series)

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: Daniel Minahan

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Bill Pullman, Rebecca Dayan, David Pittu, Krysta Rodriguez, Rory Culkin

This rags to riches story with Ewan McGregor filling the shoes of the superstar fashion designer is likely going to divide opinion (as has most of Ryan Murphy’s work on Netflix thus far).

The Woman in the Window (2021)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Joe Wright

Cast: Amy Adams, Donat Balaj, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger

Writer: A.J. Finn (novel), Tracy Letts

Runtime: 100 min

Netflix has been the savior of many movies that were stuck waiting for a release whether that be in cinemas or elsewhere with Monster being a good example from last week. Now it’s the turn of 20th Century Fox’s The Woman in the Window to get a wide release.

Reviews from critics have not been kind although audience scores seem to be fairing better early one (same story with Adams other recent Netflix movie, Hillbilly Elegy).

The Strange House (2020)

Genre: Family

Director: Daniel Prochaska

Cast: Julia Koschitz, Inge Maux, Michael Pink, Leon Orlandianyi

Runtime: 99 mins

Our final highlight of the day is going to be one that likely makes our top hidden gems list of 2021. The German family horror is akin to the likes of Haunted House and even shares a bit of DNA with Netflix’s Locke & Key.

Here’s what you can expect:

“When a big-city family moves to a remote town, two young brothers and their new friends try to solve the menacing mystery that haunts their home.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 14th, 2021

8 New Movies Added Today

Cinema Bandi (2021)

Ferry (2021) Netflix Original

I Am All Girls (2021) Netflix Original

Jungle Beat: The Movie (2020) Netflix Original

Table Manners (2018)

The Strange House (2020) Netflix Original

The Upshaws – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original

The Woman in the Window (2021) Netflix Original

6 New TV Series Added Today

Alma Matters (Season 1)

Halston (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Haunted (Season 3) Netflix Original

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 2) Netflix Original

Move to Heaven (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Mystic River (Season 1)

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for May 14th, 2021

