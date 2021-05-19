What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 19th, 2021

Welcome to your first daily recap of the week for new releases on Netflix US where it’s been a very quiet start to the week. In total, we’ve got 4 new titles to cover for today, 2 additions added yesterday and we’ll also touch on the top 10s too. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for May 19th, 2021.

As we covered in our leaving soon rundown on Sunday, The Magic School Bus and Trumbo departed Netflix today. No removals scheduled for tomorrow but you only have a couple of days to watch the Oscar-winning movie Moonlight which departs on Friday.

The Last Days (1998)

Genre: Documentary, War

Director: James Moll

Cast: Bill Basch, Martin Basch, Randolph Braham, Alice Lok Cahana

Runtime: 87 min

Awards: Won 1 Oscar.

Coming today from Focus Features is the Steven Spielberg produced feature-length film covering the final few years of the Second World War.

Here’s what you can expect from the Oscar-winning documentary.

“The film shares the remarkable stories of five people ­– a grandmother, a teacher, a businessman, an artist, and a U.S. congressman – as they return from the United States to their hometowns and to the ghettos and concentration camps that once imprisoned them.”

This is the remastered 2021 edition of the film.

Small Town Crime (2017)

Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Eshom Nelms, Ian Nelms

Cast: John Hawkes, Anthony Anderson, Octavia Spencer, Robert Forster

Runtime: 91 min

Looking for a solid action thriller? We can’t recommend Small Town Crime enough. The movie continues to be an absolute hidden gem and arrives on Netflix for the first time today.

Here’s what you can expect:

“When a disgraced ex-cop discovers a dying woman, he’s compelled to track down her killer — an act of self-redemption that takes him down a dark path.”

Who Killed Sara? (Season 2)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Manolo Cardona, Ginés García Millán, Carolina Miranda, Alejandro Nones, Eugenio Siller, Claudia Ramírez

Who Killed Sara? is one of the rare shows that broke out of its target region and went global on Netflix with the first season arriving just a few short months ago.

Now the series is back and is going to be answering some of the big lingering questions from season 1.

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)

Genre: Documentary

Director: James Redford

Cast: Amy Tan

Runtime: 101 min

Awards: 1 nomination.

Finally, we steer things back to documentaries with this documentary on decorated writer Amy Tan who is known for writing The Joy Luck Club. This documentary takes a look back at her life and fruitful career.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 19th, 2021

5 New Movies Added Today

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021) – Added on May 18th

Sabotage (2014)

Sardar Ka Grandson (2021) – Added on May 18th

Small Town Crime (2017)

The Last Days (1998)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Who Killed Sara? (Season 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for May 19th, 2021

The Upshaws is doing very well in the US still despite not featuring in most other regions’ top 10s. Ferry is a surprise addition at number 6 given the series is a follow-up to barely featured in the US top 10s.