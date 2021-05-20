What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 20th, 2021

Happy Thursday and Netflix just added 7 new releases today but it’s worth noting that 4 are international releases. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending for May 20th, 2021.

As we mentioned yesterday, no big removals today but today is the last chance to watch A24’s Moonlight. You also only have a limited time left to watch The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! with it set to be removed this weekend.

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Cast: Jessica Alba, Joel McHale, Rowan Blanchard, Mason Cook

Writer: Robert Rodriguez

Runtime: 89 min

For fans of Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes, you can now head back at watch some of the earlier Spy Kids movies on Netflix with the fourth movie returning today after departing back in February 2021.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never watched before:

“Twins Rebecca and Cecil spring into action with their retired secret agent stepmother to stop a time-manipulating mastermind and his nefarious plans.”

Special (Season 2)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Ryan O’Connell, Jessica Hecht, Punam Patel, Max Jenkins, Marla Mindelle, Augustus Prew

Writer: Ryan O’Connell

Runtime: 15 min

Awards: Nominated for 4 Primetime Emmys. Another 3 wins & 1 nomination.

Of the two LGBTQ+ oriented titles added today, Special will be on most people’s must-watch lists.

The series concludes with an expanded (in both number of episodes and episode length) today and concludes the story of a young gay man trying to overcome his daily challenges with cerebral palsy.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for May 20th, 2021

6 New Movies Added Today

678 (2010)

Asmaa (2011)

Hating Peter Tatchell (2021)

Little Singham Future mein Satakli (2021)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

Taxi No. 9211 (2006)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Special (Season 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for May 20th, 2021

Who Killed Sara? which was added to Netflix yesterday rocketed to the top spot in the US with the movie list staying much the same from yesterday.

Want to see what’s trending on Netflix globally? Look at our global top 50 titles on Netflix here.