What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 24th, 2022

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix in the United States. We’ve got six new releases to cover that have touched down so far. We’ll also check in with the top 10s which has seen Stranger Things re-enter ahead of Season 4 hitting this Friday.

While this is the first roundup for this week, if you missed any of last week’s additions, you can see all 35 new movies and shows added here.

On the removals front, today is your very last day to watch Uncut Gems on Netflix. The Adam Sandler movie is perhaps the best the actor has ever done and is well worth a watch. We’d also recommend starting binge watching Bad Blood given it leaves next week.

Given we’ve got Stranger Things coming up this week, the schedule for this week is a little lighter than most weeks. This is to ensure all attention is on the series which has been receiving rave reviews so far.

Best New Titles on Netflix So Far This Week

Ricky Gervais: SuperNature (2022)

Genre: Stand-up

Cast: Ricky Gervais

Runtime: 64 mins

Ricky Gervais has for decades now been one of the highest-grossing comedians and he returns to Netflix for his second special which, by headlines already produced, is set to be rather controversial, to say the least.

Nothing is off-limits for the British comedian which is no doubt going to land Netflix in similar hot water it was in following Dave Chappelle’s special added last year.

Sea of Love (Season 1)

Genre: Kids, Animation

Cast: Guy William Burnett, Anchasa Bhurichayawarodom, Tarakorn Visessintop, Tarit Matt Amatayakul, Athalie de Koning, Kelly B. Jones

Runtime: 11 mins

While CoComelon continues to reign supreme on the Netflix kids top 10s, hoping to make an impact is this new animated series aimed at pre-schoolers which comes from The Monk Studios.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“Sea animal friends Bruda, Bobbi, Wayu and Puri go on mini adventures in the ocean, where relatable, everyday moments come with a splash of magic!”

Toolsidas Junior (2022)

Genre: Drama, Family, Sport

Director: Mridul Mahendra

Cast: Sara Arjun, Varun Buddhadev, Sanjay Dutt

Writer: Mridul Mahendra

Runtime: 132 min

Much has been written about when it comes to Netflix’s strategy in India but this year, their strategy seems to have been to get the biggest movies from the region from other providers (whether that be released theatrically or otherwise) and that trend continues with Toolsidas Junior.

The Hindi-language movie is about a young boy who seeks to master the game of snooker to defend his father’s legacy after a humiliating loss. But first, he’ll need help from a hardened pro.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

3 New Movies Added

Godspeed (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – An ex-army captain travels to Dalyan to stop his friend’s beloved from marrying another man, but grief and trauma from a combat tragedy mar his journey.

– TV-MA – Turkish – An ex-army captain travels to Dalyan to stop his friend’s beloved from marrying another man, but grief and trauma from a combat tragedy mar his journey. Ricky Gervais: SuperNature (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Ricky Gervais gives his take on the rules of comedy, spoiling his cats and how super actual nature is in his second Netflix stand-up special.

– TV-MA – English – Ricky Gervais gives his take on the rules of comedy, spoiling his cats and how super actual nature is in his second Netflix stand-up special. Toolsidas Junior (2022) – TV-14 – Hindi

3 New TV Series Added

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – In the year 2045, cybernetic mercenary Motoko Kusanagi returns to Section 9 to face a dangerous new threat: the posthumans.

– TV-MA – Japanese – In the year 2045, cybernetic mercenary Motoko Kusanagi returns to Section 9 to face a dangerous new threat: the posthumans. Sea of Love (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Welcome to Wedding Hell (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – A marriage proposal is supposed to be a happy ending. But for one couple, it becomes the beginning of an uphill struggle over wedding preparations.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for May 24th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Lincoln Lawyer Senior Year 2 Ozark Jackass 4.5 3 Wrong Side of the Tracks A Perfect Pairing 4 The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib Ben Is Back 5 Who Killed Sara? Our Father 6 My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Toscana 7 Love on the Spectrum U.S. Top Gun 8 The Circle Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 9 Love, Death & Robots F*ck Love Too 10 Stranger Things Borrego

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.