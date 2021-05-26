What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 26th, 2021

We’re midweek and today, Netflix added 7 new releases. There’s a mix of titles from around the world so we’ll walk you through them below and we’ll also touch on what’s trending on the Netflix top 10 lists too. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for May 26th, 2021.

American Woman (2019)

Genre: Drama

Director: Semi Chellas

Cast: Hong Chau, Ellen Burstyn, Greg Campbell, David Cubitt

Writer: Semi Chellas, Susan Choi (novel)

Runtime: 85 min

There are a bunch of titles named American Woman including a TV series and a 2018 movie but we’re specifically referring to the 2019 movie based on the Susan Choi novel.

Sadly, neither critics or audiences have been kind thus far but perhaps now it’s on Netflix, it’ll get a wider audience.

Here’s what the movie is about:

“When her teenage daughter goes missing, a rural Pennsylvania mother must confront her own painful past in a harrowing search for answers.”

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Limited Series)

Genre: Docuseries, Food, Travel

Runtime: 59 mins

Joining Netflix’s food docuseries collection today is a new one that examines Black culture’s influence on America’s food scene.

Hosted by Stephen Satterfield, the four-part series is well-produced and worth a watch for any foodies.

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (2021)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Daniel Vernon

Runtime: 72 mins

Sticking with documentaries but in a completely different arena is Nail Bomber: Manhunt.

The doc rewinds the clock back to 1999 Britain where a string of London bombings are terrorizing the capital. This documents the investigation into bringing the perpetrator to account.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 3)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller

Cast: Matthew Mercer, Daisuke Ono, Unshô Ishizuka, David Vincent

Runtime: 30 min

Awards: 2 wins & 10 nominations.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has had a strange few months on Netflix. It’s gone from barely being on Netflix to being completely removed to now having more seasons than ever.

Despite having another season, Netflix is far from having the definitive collection of JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure.

Never checked out the anime before? Here’s what you can expect:

“Multiple generations of the Joestar family — all with the same nickname — confront supernatural villains through a series of time periods.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 26th, 2021

5 New Movies Added Today

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for May 26th, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 Army of the Dead Who Killed Sara? 2 Home Cocomelon 3 The Mitchells vs. The Machines Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous 4 Sabotage StartUp 5 The Woman in the Window The Upshaws 6 Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted Jupiter’s Legacy 7 The Whole Truth Master of None 8 Jungle Beat: The Movie Hoarders 9 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Shadow and Bone 10 I Am All Girls Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Will you be watching any of the new releases on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments.