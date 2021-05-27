What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 27th, 2021

Happy Thursday and Lucifans have only a few hours left to wait until the next batch of episodes hit Netflix. Until then, Netflix has added 6 new releases today including some absolute gems. Here’s what’s new on Netflix and what’s trending on Netflix for May 27th, 2021.
Just looking at removals, there’s nothing big for the next couple of days although you will want to spend this weekend watching American Crime, My Week with Marilyn and The One I Love before they depart.
Tomorrow will see the release of Lucifer season 5 part 2 and if you’re wanting to stay up for that, we’ve got a release time schedule for you here.
Now let’s get into what’s new on Netflix for May 27th.
Blue Miracle (2021)
Genre: Biography, Drama
Director: Julio Quintana
Cast: Dennis Quaid, Bruce McGill, Raymond Cruz, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson
Runtime: 95 min
Dennis Quaid headlines this feel-good drama that retells a real story that’s sure to pull on the heartstrings.
Here’s what you can expect:
“To save their cash-strapped orphanage, a guardian and his kids partner with a washed-up boat captain for a chance to win a lucrative fishing competition.”
If you want to read a little more about the movie, check out our preview or check out the excellent interviews that Josh Shepherd did for us here.
Ragnarok (Season 2)
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Mystery
Cast: David Stakston, Jonas Strand Gravli, Herman Tømmeraas, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø
Writer: Adam Price
Runtime: 45 min
Norweigen series Ragnarok is one of the best titles to come from the region that’s seemingly able to cross borders and be popular around the world.
Now, it’s back for a second season with Magne continuing his feud with Jutul Industries.
Eden (Season 1)
Genre: Animation, Action, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Cast: Neil Patrick Harris, Kyôko Hikami, Kentarô Itô, JP Karliak
Although Jacob on our staff is a huge fan of anime, I am not. However, Eden joins a very small list of titles that I not only like from the genre but actively love.
Thanks to its excellent flushed out world and voice cast of well-known actors (in both Japanese and English dubs) the series gripped me from the get-go.
Full List of What’s New on Netflix for May 27th, 2021
3 New Movies Added Today
- Blue Miracle (2021) Netflix Original
- Soy Rada: Serendipity (2021) Netflix Original
- The Day I lost My Shadow (2018)
3 New TV Series Added Today
- Black Space (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Eden (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Ragnarok (Season 2) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Series for May 27th, 2021
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Army of the Dead
|Who Killed Sara?
|2
|Home
|Cocomelon
|3
|The Mitchells vs. The Machines
|Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
|4
|Sabotage
|StartUp
|5
|The Woman in the Window
|The Upshaws
|6
|Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
|Jupiter’s Legacy
|7
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|High On The Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
|8
|The Whole Truth
|Hoarders
|9
|Jungle Beat: The Movie
|Shadow and Bone
|10
|I Am All Girls
|Master of None