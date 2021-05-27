What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 27th, 2021

Happy Thursday and Lucifans have only a few hours left to wait until the next batch of episodes hit Netflix. Until then, Netflix has added 6 new releases today including some absolute gems. Here’s what’s new on Netflix and what’s trending on Netflix for May 27th, 2021.

Just looking at removals, there’s nothing big for the next couple of days although you will want to spend this weekend watching American Crime, My Week with Marilyn and The One I Love before they depart.

Tomorrow will see the release of Lucifer season 5 part 2 and if you’re wanting to stay up for that, we’ve got a release time schedule for you here.

Now let’s get into what’s new on Netflix for May 27th.

Blue Miracle (2021)

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: Julio Quintana

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Bruce McGill, Raymond Cruz, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson

Runtime: 95 min

Dennis Quaid headlines this feel-good drama that retells a real story that’s sure to pull on the heartstrings.

Here’s what you can expect:

“To save their cash-strapped orphanage, a guardian and his kids partner with a washed-up boat captain for a chance to win a lucrative fishing competition.”

If you want to read a little more about the movie, check out our preview or check out the excellent interviews that Josh Shepherd did for us here.

Ragnarok (Season 2)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Mystery

Cast: David Stakston, Jonas Strand Gravli, Herman Tømmeraas, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø

Writer: Adam Price

Runtime: 45 min

Norweigen series Ragnarok is one of the best titles to come from the region that’s seemingly able to cross borders and be popular around the world.

Now, it’s back for a second season with Magne continuing his feud with Jutul Industries.

Eden (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Cast: Neil Patrick Harris, Kyôko Hikami, Kentarô Itô, JP Karliak

Although Jacob on our staff is a huge fan of anime, I am not. However, Eden joins a very small list of titles that I not only like from the genre but actively love.

Thanks to its excellent flushed out world and voice cast of well-known actors (in both Japanese and English dubs) the series gripped me from the get-go.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for May 27th, 2021

3 New Movies Added Today

Blue Miracle (2021) Netflix Original

Soy Rada: Serendipity (2021) Netflix Original

The Day I lost My Shadow (2018)

3 New TV Series Added Today

Black Space (Season 1) Netflix Original

Eden (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ragnarok (Season 2) Netflix Original

