What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 27th, 2022

The entire week has been a build-up to the return and release of the fourth season of Stranger Things. While there’s still plenty to enjoy from the past week including Ricky Gervais’ latest stand-up special, and a new season of Pokemon, we know for a fact that next week’s Netflix headlines will be dominated by Stranger Things.

Subscribers will be happy to learn that there are no removals on Netflix today.

Best New Titles on Netflix So Far This Week

Stranger Things (Season 4)

Genre: Fantasy, Horror

Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo

Episodes: 7

Who would have thought it’s been almost three years since the third season of Stranger Things premiered on Netflix. The entire world has changed since then, and so too has the world of Hawkins, Indiana. Of the nine episodes, only the first seven will be available to stream, with the final two episodes arriving in July.

Ricky Gervais: SuperNature (2022)

Genre: Stand-up

Cast: Ricky Gervais

Runtime: 64 mins

One of the most popular and highest-grossing British comedians of the past few decades, Ricky Gervais has seen his fair share of controversy thanks to his no-holds-barred comedy. His latest special is easily one of the most divisive specials on Netflix to date.

Nothing is off-limits for the British comedian which is no doubt going to land Netflix in similar hot water it was in following Dave Chappelle’s special added last year.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

6 New Movies Added

Dazzling Mirage (2015) – TV-14 – Nigerian – A young Nigerian woman with sickle cell anemia refuses to let it define her as she strives against prejudice for a career, marriage, and motherhood.

– TV-14 – Nigerian – A young Nigerian woman with sickle cell anemia refuses to let it define her as she strives against prejudice for a career, marriage, and motherhood. Godspeed (2022) N – TV-MA – Turkish – An ex-army captain travels to Dalyan to stop his friend’s beloved from marrying another man, but grief and trauma from a combat tragedy mar his journey.

– TV-MA – Turkish – An ex-army captain travels to Dalyan to stop his friend’s beloved from marrying another man, but grief and trauma from a combat tragedy mar his journey. Kedibone (2020) – TV-MA – South African – An aspiring actor from Soweto manages to pay for school with her boyfriend’s help. But life as a Johannesburg “it girl” comes at an even greater cost.

– TV-MA – South African – An aspiring actor from Soweto manages to pay for school with her boyfriend’s help. But life as a Johannesburg “it girl” comes at an even greater cost. Larva Pendant (2022) N – TV-Y7 – This silly short-film sequel to “Larva Island” and “The Larva Island Movie” follows farting friends Red and Yellow’s bumbling misadventures in the city.

– TV-Y7 – This silly short-film sequel to “Larva Island” and “The Larva Island Movie” follows farting friends Red and Yellow’s bumbling misadventures in the city. One Second (2021) – TV-14 – Egyptian – While bickering, a man and woman get into a car accident. When he loses his memory, she must take care of him until he finds his family.

– TV-14 – Egyptian – While bickering, a man and woman get into a car accident. When he loses his memory, she must take care of him until he finds his family. Toolsidas Junior (2022) – TV-14 – Hindi

7 New TV Shows Added

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2) N – TV-MA – Japanese – In the year 2045, cybernetic mercenary Motoko Kusanagi returns to Section 9 to face a dangerous new threat: the posthumans.

– TV-MA – Japanese – In the year 2045, cybernetic mercenary Motoko Kusanagi returns to Section 9 to face a dangerous new threat: the posthumans. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 1) N – TY-Y – English – Welcome back to Equestria, where pony magic is everywhere. With friends Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Pipp, and Hitch leading the way, adventure is sure to follow!

– TY-Y – English – Welcome back to Equestria, where pony magic is everywhere. With friends Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Pipp, and Hitch leading the way, adventure is sure to follow! One Piece (7 Seasons) – TV-PG – Japanese.- Rookie pirate Monkey D. Luffy sets sail to acquire a crew that will help him find the fabled pirate treasure, One Piece.

– TV-PG – Japanese.- Rookie pirate Monkey D. Luffy sets sail to acquire a crew that will help him find the fabled pirate treasure, One Piece. Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Season 3) N –

– Sea of Love (Season 1) N – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Stranger Things (Season 4A) N – TV-14 – English – A grave new threat poses the biggest threat to the town of Hawkins, Indiana

– TV-14 – English – A grave new threat poses the biggest threat to the town of Hawkins, Indiana Welcome to Wedding Hell (Season 1) N – TV-14 – Korean – A marriage proposal is supposed to be a happy ending. But for one couple, it becomes the beginning of an uphill struggle over wedding preparations.

1 New Reality Series

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 5) N – TV-14 – Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal travels the world in search of the most delicious meals that countries have to offer.

1 New Stand Up Special

Ricky Gervais: Supernature (2022) N – TV-MA – English – Ricky Gervais gives his take on the rules of comedy, spoiling his cats, and how super actual nature is in his second Netflix stand-up special.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for May 27th, 2022

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!