What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 28th, 2021

Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 2)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt

Writer: Tom Kapinos

Runtime: 42 min

Originally meant to be the end of Lucifer, season 5 part 2 now continues the story and sets up the actual final sixth season of Lucifer coming soon.

Tom Ellis reprises his role as Lucifer Morningstar in another 8 episodes including a noir episode and a singing episode too. It’s widely considered to be the show’s strongest season to date and is now on Netflix globally.

The Kominsky Method (Season 3)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Michael Douglas, Sarah Baker, Alan Arkin, Nancy Travis

Writer: Chuck Lorre

Runtime: 30 min

Awards: Nominated for 6 Primetime Emmys. Another 3 wins & 21 nominations.

One of Netflix’s most decorated comedies comes to an end today with The Kominsky Method bowing out after three seasons.

The third season has quite a few big changes with Alan Arkin notably absent this season. Although it’s missing its lead co-star, The Kominsky Method goes out with a bang and cements itself as one of the best Netflix comedies the streamer has ever greenlit.

Dog Gone Trouble (2019)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Music

Director: Kevin Johnson

Cast: Big Sean, Pamela Adlon, Lucy Hale, Marissa Jaret Winokur

Writer: Rob Muir (screenplay by), Jordan Katz (story by), Rob Muir (story by)

Runtime: 87 min

Originally released in 2019 under the name of just Trouble, the animated feature film now arrives on Netflix globally with Netflix Original branding.

Here’s what you can expect from the animated feature:

“The privileged life of a pampered dog named Trouble is turned upside-down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big-city streets.”

Collateral Beauty (2016)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: David Frankel

Cast: Will Smith, Edward Norton, Kate Winslet, Michael Peña

Writer: Allan Loeb

Runtime: 97 min

Although critics were not kind to Collateral Beauty when it first released half a decade ago, audiences do seem to have taken to the Will Smith drama.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never caught the movie before:

“An advertising executive wrestling with grief finds meaning by writing letters to unconventional recipients as caring colleagues plot a ruse.”

