What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 31st, 2022

Welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the US for this week and the last daily roundup for the month of May 2022. We’ll recap all the new additions so far this week plus walk you through the total number of new movies and shows for the month of May too. We’ll also check in on the Netflix top 10s.

End of month stats. Netflix US added 52 new series in May 2022 and 94 new movies. On the flip side, we’ve seen 129 removals this month on Netflix US so in all, we’ve seen a net gain of titles.

Lots still to come this week with a huge batch of new movies scheduled for June 1st and Netflix’s big new movie Interceptor is scheduled to arrive on Friday.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for May 31st

All American (Season 4)

Genre: Drama, Sport

Cast: Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling

Writer: April Blair

Runtime: 45 min

Awards: 1 win & 7 nominations

20 new episodes of The CW’s football series All American joins Netflix today following its series finale last week.

Never caught the series yet? There’s 71 episodes to binge through and here’s what you can expect:

“When a rising high school American football player from South L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds—Crenshaw and Beverly Hills—begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.”

We’ve got good news too – more All American is on the way to The CW and subsequently Netflix with the fifth season commissioned recently. We’re still not expecting the spinoff season to arrive on Netflix, however.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

In anticipation of the upcoming animated The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie coming to Netflix exclusively in August 2022, we’ve just received two seasons of prior TMNT Nick seasons.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 31st

Note: this list includes titles added on May 29th and May 30th. Our last daily recap was on May 27th.

3 New Movies Added

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2019) – TV-MA – English – Tormented by a disturbing childhood memory, a young woman returns to her hometown of Niagara Falls and uncovers the grim details of a boy’s abduction.

– TV-MA – English – Tormented by a disturbing childhood memory, a young woman returns to her hometown of Niagara Falls and uncovers the grim details of a boy’s abduction. Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (2022) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – On a trip to the beautiful Taj Mahal, Bheem gets distracted trying to return a little girl’s lost teddy bear before someone steals it!

– TV-G – English – On a trip to the beautiful Taj Mahal, Bheem gets distracted trying to return a little girl’s lost teddy bear before someone steals it! Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In his final comedy special, Norm Macdonald ponders casinos, cannibalism, living wills and why you have to be ready for whatever life throws your way.

4 New TV Series Added

A Nation of Broth (Season 1) – TV-PG – Korean – A humble bowl of good soup sits at the heart of every Korean table. Take off on a journey that explores the history and evolution of Korean soup.

– TV-PG – Korean – A humble bowl of good soup sits at the heart of every Korean table. Take off on a journey that explores the history and evolution of Korean soup. All American (Season 4) – TV-14 – English – Culture clashes and brewing rivalries test a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he’s recruited to the Beverly Hills High School team.

– TV-14 – English – Culture clashes and brewing rivalries test a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he’s recruited to the Beverly Hills High School team. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1) – TV-Y7-FV – English – In the sewers of New York City, four turtle brothers — Raph, Leo, Mikey and Donnie — use their mystic fighting powers to bust the bad guys.

– TV-Y7-FV – English – In the sewers of New York City, four turtle brothers — Raph, Leo, Mikey and Donnie — use their mystic fighting powers to bust the bad guys. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1) – TV-Y7-FV – English – A ninja master and the mutated turtles who were once his pets rise from the sewers of Manhattan to fight evil alien forces that threaten the city.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for May 31st, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Stranger Things Disappearance at Clifton Hill 2 The Lincoln Lawyer Top Gun 3 Ozark Senior Year 4 Wrong Side of the Tracks A Perfect Pairing 5 The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib RRR 6 The Circle Jackass 4.5 7 Love on the Spectrum U.S. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 8 CoComelon Our Father 9 My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman My Little Pony: Make Your Mark 10 Who Killed Sara? Ben Is Back

What are you watching on Netflix right now? Let us know in the comments down below.