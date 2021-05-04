What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 4th, 2021

Welcome to the first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix for May 4th where four new releases have just touched down onto Netflix in the United States including one of Netflix’s competitor’s flagship shows. Here’s what’s new on Netflix and what’s trending in the top 10s for May 4th, 2021.

The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Duncan Skiles

Cast: Dylan McDermott, Charlie Plummer, Samantha Mathis, Madisen Beaty

Writer: Christopher Ford

Runtime: 109 min

We begin with a brand new mystery thriller to get your teeth stuck into. Distributed by IFC Films, the film revolves around a boy who finds pictures hidden away by his father that could link him to a number of murders.

It’s got mostly good reviews from when it released in theaters three years ago and makes its Netflix debut today.

StartUp (Seasons 1-3)

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi, Otmara Marrero, Kristen Ariza

Writer: Ben Ketai

Once a Crackle flagship Original series, StartUp has made its way over to Netflix in the United States in full today meaning all 30 episodes and three seasons are now available.

Here’s what you can expect from the thriller series which sees:

“An attempt to launder stolen money finances a cryptocurrency that puts entrepreneurs in business with a corrupt FBI agent and a Miami gang.”

Selena: The Series (Season 2)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music

Cast: Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemi Gonzalez

Writer: Moisés Zamora

Runtime: 40 min

Netflix’s big biopic series on Selena Quintanilla-Pérez continues today with brand new episodes continuing to retell the musician’s lifestory.

Here’s what you can expect from the second outing for Selena:

“Now on the brink of stardom, Selena fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and her new husband, and expand her businesses. All the while, her journey to become the most successful female Latin artist of all time continues.”

