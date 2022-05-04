What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 4th, 2022

Happy Wednesday and welcome to your first roundup of what’s new on Netflix for May 4th. Netflix in the US has added 14 new movies and shows so far this week adding to the 66 added last week. We’ll also check in with what’s trending on the three Netflix top 10s for today too.

This week one the whole is rather quiet when it comes to big new releases. Coming up on Friday is the new Mike Meyers comedy and the teen romance Along for the Ride but beyond that, it’s rather barren.

On the removals front, it’s your last couple of days to watch the Colin Farrell action movie Dead Man Down which leaves the service on Friday.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for May 4th

John Q (2002)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Nick Cassavetes

Cast: Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall, Gabriela Oltean

Writer: James Kearns

Runtime: 116 min

One of the arrivals that came on May 1st (although we didn’t actually track it until May 2nd) is the Denzel Washington thriller, John Q.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never watched the movie before:

“After struggling to find a way to pay for his son’s life-saving heart transplant, a desperate man holds a hospital ER hostage.”

What’s particularly interesting with this movie now 20 years later after release is the fact that critics’ and audiences’ opinions are so different. The movie only holds a 23% on RottenTomatoes and 30 on Metacritic whereas it’s got a 7.1 on IMDb from users.

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Historical

From Oscar-nominated director, Kief Davidson comes a new four-part documentary series that looks into the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania.

It covers the whistleblowers who spoke up to protect the impending doom that would’ve caused havoc in the local community.

The Circle (Season 4 – New Episodes Weekly)

Genre: Game-Show, Reality-TV

Cast: Michelle Buteau, Emma Bunton

Runtime: 48 min

Netflix’s reality series The Circle returns for a new season this week. This season sees a new host in the form of Emma Bunton from the Spice Girls hosting alongside Michelle Buteau.

As per previous seasons, we don’t get all episodes of The Circle all at once. Rather, we get new episodes every week for the rest of May in batches.

Here’s the Netflix release schedule for The Circle season 4:

Episodes 1-4 – May 4th

Episodes 5-8 – May 11th

Episodes 9-12 – May 18th

Episode 13 – May 25th

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week So Far

7 New Movies Added

40 Years Young (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – After learning a bitter truth, a chef joins his best friend and restaurant partner in a culinary competition in Cancún to reignite his zest for life.

– TV-MA – Spanish – After learning a bitter truth, a chef joins his best friend and restaurant partner in a culinary competition in Cancún to reignite his zest for life. Chris Distefano: Speshy Weshy (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Fueled by six martinis and a sold-out crowd, comedian Chris Distefano talks getting yelled at on social media and why he’s waiting for his dad to die.

– TV-MA – English – Fueled by six martinis and a sold-out crowd, comedian Chris Distefano talks getting yelled at on social media and why he’s waiting for his dad to die. Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (2022) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Follow free diver Johanna Nordblad in this documentary as she attempts to break the world record for distance traveled under ice with one breath.

– TV-PG – English – Follow free diver Johanna Nordblad in this documentary as she attempts to break the world record for distance traveled under ice with one breath. John Q (2002) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Let’s Tie The Knot, Honey! (2022) – TV-14 – Spanish – Ready to finally tie the knot, a young couple struggles to plan the perfect wedding while juggling various obstacles and odd characters.

– TV-14 – Spanish – Ready to finally tie the knot, a young couple struggles to plan the perfect wedding while juggling various obstacles and odd characters. Radhe Shyam (2022) – TV-14 – Hindi – Convinced he isn’t destined for love, a renowned palmist must question everything he believes when he falls for a doctor with an uncertain future.

– TV-14 – Hindi – Convinced he isn’t destined for love, a renowned palmist must question everything he believes when he falls for a doctor with an uncertain future. Showtime 1958 (2022) – TV-PG – Malay – In this film based on real events, director P. Ramlee organizes a variety show to raise funds for fellow performers who lost their jobs before Eid.

7 New TV Series Added

Boys Over Flowers (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean – Unassuming high school girl Jan-di stands up to — and eventually falls for — a spoiled rich kid who belongs to the school’s most powerful clique.

– TV-14 – Korean – Unassuming high school girl Jan-di stands up to — and eventually falls for — a spoiled rich kid who belongs to the school’s most powerful clique. El marginal (Season 5 – Final Season) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – While investigating a kidnapping, an ex-cop sent to infiltrate a prison finds himself surrounded by dangerous felons who can’t know his real identity.

– TV-MA – Spanish – While investigating a kidnapping, an ex-cop sent to infiltrate a prison finds himself surrounded by dangerous felons who can’t know his real identity. Iris (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean – Two friends’ lives are changed forever when they are recruited by a top-secret organization tasked with protecting the country from foreign threats.

– TV-14 – Korean – Two friends’ lives are changed forever when they are recruited by a top-secret organization tasked with protecting the country from foreign threats. Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – The Octonauts expand their exploration beyond the sea — and onto land! With new rides and new friends, they’ll protect any habitats and animals at risk.

– TV-Y – English – The Octonauts expand their exploration beyond the sea — and onto land! With new rides and new friends, they’ll protect any habitats and animals at risk. Summertime (Season 3 – Final Season) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – Two young adults from very different backgrounds fall in love during a summer on Italy’s Adriatic Coast. Inspired by Federico Moccia’s book series.

– TV-MA – Italian – Two young adults from very different backgrounds fall in love during a summer on Italy’s Adriatic Coast. Inspired by Federico Moccia’s book series. The Circle USA (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for May 4th, 2022

Let’s check in with the Netflix top 10s! Most of the movie charts are dominated by the May 1st additions that came on Sunday with The Gentlemen hitting the top spot.

Ozark and Grace and Frankie are the two big winners in the TV charts.

# TV Shows Movies 1 Ozark The Gentlemen 2 Grace and Frankie Rambo: Last Blood 3 Bullsh*t The Gameshow War of the Worlds 4 The Marked Heart Kung Fu Panda 3 5 Selling Sunset Honeymoon With My Mother 6 Bridgerton Rambo 7 Married at First Sight The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes 8 CoComelon 365 Days : This Day 9 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On U.S. Marshals 10 Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes Forrest Gump

Let’s also check in with what’s trending on Netflix’s kid’s list today:

Kung Fu Panda 3 CoComelon Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles Fairly Odd Parents! The Creature Cases Cry Babies: Magic Tears Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter Octonauts: Above & Beyond Is It Cake? Our Great National Parks

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.