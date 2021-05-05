What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 5th, 2021

We’re at the midweek hump and Netflix just added another three new titles today and removed three also. Here’s a rundown of what’s new on Netflix today and what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s also.

Removals today include The Little Prince, Sadqay Tumhare, and THE RUNNER.

Today is your last chance to watch the Al Pacino movie Hangman from 2017 which expires at midnight tonight.

Framing John DeLorean (2019)

Genre: Documentary, Biography, Drama

Director: Don Argott, Sheena M. Joyce

Cast: Alec Baldwin, Josh Charles, Morena Baccarin, Dean Winters

Writer: Dan Greeney, Alexandra Orton

Runtime: 109 min

Following Netflix’s trend of picking up IFC Films at the moment (they picked up The Clovehitch Killer yesterday) they now carry the excellent biopic of the creator of the DeLorean which most of you will know from the classic Back to the Future movies (all of which were added to Netflix on May 1st again!).

Here’s what you can expect from the biopic:

“From his rise in the auto industry to his fall from grace, John DeLorean’s legacy of power, fast cars and drugs comes to life in this documentary.”

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Joshua Zeman

Cast: David Berkowitz

Netflix’s investigative limited series like The Pharmacist are the most compelling watches on Netflix and now they’ve added perhaps their best one to date.

The docu-series consisting of four-hour-long episodes follows the investigative journalist Maury Terry who tried linking a series of murders to a satanic cult.

Lava Ka Dhaava (Season 1)

Genre: Reality, Family

Cast: Jaaved Jaaferi, Rutledge Wood

Regional spin-offs of reality series on Netflix are now commonplace and last year’s lockdown hit Floor is Lava gets transported over to Indian audiences with the release of Lava Ka Dhaava today.

Jaaved Jaafferi presents this variant of the show where contestants compete to try and get across the floor and are not allowed to touch the floor.

