What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 5th, 2022

Happy Thursday and welcome to your daily look at what’s new on Netflix. Only four new releases dropped on Netflix today but is each one worth your time? Let’s walk you through the new releases and what those in the US are currently watching.

Tomorrow on Netflix we’ll see the release of the new sci-fi Spanish-language series Welcome to Eden, the animated movie adaptation of Marmaduke, and the K-drama The Sound of Magic.

On the removals front, it’s your day to watch the Colin Farrell action movie Dead Man Down which leaves the service tomorrow in the US. Next week, we’ll see the removal of The Wiggles and a couple of high-profile anime series.

Because all four of the new releases on Netflix US are Netflix Originals, these releases apply globally. Let’s walk you through the new releases for May 5th:

Clark (Limited Series)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Director: Jonas Åkerlund

Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Vilhelm Blomgren, Hanna Björn, Björn Gustafsson, Sandra Ilar, Peter Viitanen

Runtime: 56 mins

Bill Skarsgård of Deadpool and It fame arrives on Netflix today in a brand new Scandanavian drama which is instantly heading towards the top of our favorite lists of additions to Netflix in 2022.

The new mini-series has Skarsgård playing the real-life role of Clark Olofsson, a notorious gangster who reigned supreme and gave popularity to the saying “Stockholm Syndrome”.

Early reviews are incredibly strong for the new series with it having an 8.7 on IMDb at the time of publishing. ReadySteadyCut said in their review of the series that your time will be well spent and is “worth the investment”.

The Pentaverate (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Mike Myers, Lydia West, Richard McCabe, Jeremy Irons, Debi Mazar, Keegan-Michael Key

Writer: Mike Myers

Runtime: 31 mins

Mike Myers headlines this new comedy series in eight different which sees a Canadian journalist tracking down an infamous Illuminati-like organization.

If you haven’t been a Mike Myers fan over his several decades in the business, this will almost certainly not do anything to change your mind about him as it’s him doing what he’s best known for.

Wild Babies (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 34 mins

Adding to Netflix’s ballooning collection of nature documentaries is the release of Wild Babies, a new

The series comes from Humble Bee Films who have worked on numerous nature documentaries in the past including David Attenborough’s Tasmania (2018) and Attenborough and the Giant Elephant (2017).

Blood Sisters (Limited Series)

Genre: Nollywood, Thriller

Cast: Ini Dima-Okojie, Nancy Isime, Kate Henshaw-Nuttal, Ramsey Nouah, Deyemi Okanlawon, Genoveva Umeh

Runtime: 57 mins

Coming out of EbonyLife Films today is a new limited series called Blood Sisters.

Here’s what you can expect from the new thriller series:

“Bound by a dangerous secret, best friends Sarah and Kemi are forced to go on the run after a wealthy groom disappears during his engagement party.”

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for May 5th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Ozark Rambo: Last Blood 2 Grace and Frankie The Gentlemen 3 Bullsh*t The Gameshow War of the Worlds 4 The Marked Heart Kung Fu Panda 3 5 Selling Sunset 365 Days : This Day 6 Bridgerton Honeymoon With My Mother 7 Married at First Sight Rambo 8 CoComelon The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes 9 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Silverton Siege 10 Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes Shrek Forever After

Elsewhere on Netflix today, Netflix UK saw the release of 2007’s Resident Evil: Extinction.