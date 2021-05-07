What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 7th, 2021

Happy Friday and welcome to your daily recap for what’s new on Netflix for May 7th and we’ll also cover some of the titles we didn’t get to cover yesterday in our roundup.

Three titles are scheduled for release over the weekend including the return of the Jamie Foxx thriller Sleepless and the debut for the Korean soap Mine.

If you’re looking to catch up on removals before they depart over the weekend, the main titles to watch out for are House at the End of the Street starring Jennifer Lawrence which leaves on Saturday and The Chosen Ones (2015) which also departs tomorrow.

Jupiter’s Legacy (Season 1)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Cast: Anna Akana, Tyrone Benskin, David Julian Hirsh, Jess Salgueiro

It’s here. Several years after Netflix purchased Millarworld the first effort from this new era of superheroes has just touched down onto the service.

Here’s what you can expect if you’re not familiar with the new show:

“They’re the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply.”

Reviews really are all over the place for this one so we suggest you dive into episode 1 and see what you think.

Monster (2018)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Director: Anthony Mandler

Cast: John David Washington, Jennifer Ehle, Jeffrey Wright, Tim Blake Nelson

Writer: Walter Dean Myers (novel), Janece Shaffer, Colen C. Wiley

Runtime: 98 min

Years after its original release at a film festival, this retelling of the real-life story of Steve Harmon is all too relevant in today’s current climate.

Here’s what the movie is about:

“A talented teen implicated in a robbery-turned-murder fights for his innocence and integrity against a criminal justice system that’s already judged him.”

Unrest (2017)

Genre: Documentary, Drama, History, Romance

Director: Jennifer Brea

Cast: Jennifer Brea, Omar Wasow, Jessica l e Taylor, Samuel Bearman

Writer: Jennifer Brea, Kim Roberts

Runtime: 98 min

On the licensed side for the new releases, we’d push you towards Unrest, the 2017 documentary captures the story of a Ph.D. student that’s struggling with her condition of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 6th and May 7th

9 New Movies Added Today

(2021) Netflix Original

And Tomorrow the Entire World (2020) Netflix Original

Dead Man Down (2013)

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? – Theatre Play (1999)

In Our Mothers’ Gardens (2020)

Milestone (2020) Netflix Original

Monster (2018) Netflix Original

Time to Dance (2021)

Unrest (2017)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Girl from Nowhere (Season 2) Netflix Original

Jupiter’s Legacy (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for May 7th