What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 10th, 2020

Dash & Lily (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Cast: Austin Abrams, Dante Brown, Midori Francis, Troy Iwata

Netflix has one of its best Christmas lineups and one of the headline titles is, without doubt, the series adapting the best-selling books by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn.

Starring Austin Abrams as Dash and Midori Francis as Lily, the romance series that’s 8 episodes long sees us travel around New York City with two lovers passing a notebook back and forth.

Trash Truck (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Family

Cast: Henry Keane, Glen Keane, Lucas Neff, Brian Baumgartner, Jackie Loeb, Olive Keane

Adding to Netflix’s animated kids slate today is Trash Truck (or Giant Jack as it’s known outside the US).

The series follows a young boy who befriends a giant trash truck who then go on adventures together with an assortment of other friends too.

A Lion in the House (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

Cast: Justin Ashcraft, Adam Ashcraft, Dale Ashcraft, Debbie Ashcraft

Runtime: 225 min

One title that was also added to Netflix in most regions around the world today is a limited docu-series that first premiered in 2006.

The tear-jerking documentary series received rave reviews when it released with it currently holding the coveted 100% on Rotten Tomato score.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Five kids and their resilient families navigate the treatments and traumas of pediatric cancer in this documentary filmed over the course of six years.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 10th, 2020

4 New TV Series Added Today

A Lion in the House (Limited Series)

Dash & Lily (Season 1) Netflix Original

Trash Truck (Season 1) Netflix Original

Undercover (Season 2) Netflix Original* added on November 9th

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for November 10th, 2020

Some interesting shakings in the top 10s over the weekend. The Impossible, the disaster movie starring Ewan McGregor has remained strong at the top of the movies list. The Queen’s Gambit continues to perform well around the world and the US.

# Movies TV Series 1 The Impossible The Queen’s Gambit 2 Operation Christmas Drop Chappelle’s Show 3 Mile 22 Cocomelon 4 Knock Knock 60 Days In 5 Easy A The Office 6 Midnight at the Magnolia The Great British Bake Off 7 Holidate Schitt’s Creek 8 The Grinch Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath 9 Paul Blart: Mall Cop Forged in Fire 10 Over the Moon Grand Army

