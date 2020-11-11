What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 11th, 2020

We’re now in the middle of the week and a brand new collection of new titles just hit Netflix today. In total, there’s 7 brand new movies and TV series to choose from so we’ll run through the full list of what’s new and what’s trending in the respective TV and movie top 10s below.

There’s still plenty to look forward to later this week on Netflix with AHS season 9 set to hit on Friday with the long-anticipated fourth season of The Crown arriving on Sunday.

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly, Zachary Ruane

If you’ve just finished Chappelle’s Show and wondering what your next comedy binge will be, this series is definitely for you.

The series follows a comedy trio perform in various sketches and songs while playing an assortment of characters.

Trial 4 (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary, Crime

This docu-series follows the long process that Sean K. Ellis has been going through trying to prove his innocence after the murder of a Boston cop in the early 1990s.

If you enjoyed the drama limited series by Ava DuVernay which premiered on Netflix last year, this will be up your alley.

The Liberator (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Drama, War

Cast: Bradley James, Martin Sensmeier, Jose Miguel Vasquez, Forrest Goodluck, Bryan Hibbard, Matt Mercurio

One of the most unique Netflix Originals of 2020 just landed on Netflix today with a truly unique premise and art style.

Here’s what you can expect going in:

“A diverse, deeply brave crew of ragtag soldiers become some of the most heroic fighters of the European invasion in World War II. Based on true events.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix November 11th, 2020

2 New Movies Added Today

We Are All For The Fatherland (1979)

What We Wanted (2020) Netflix Original

5 New TV Series Added Today

A Queen Is Born (Season 1) Netflix Original

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 1) Netflix Original

Masameer Classics (Season 3)

The Liberator (Season 1) Netflix Original

Trial 4 (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for November 11th, 2020

Trash Truck, which premiered on Netflix yesterday, has had a strong debut coming in at number 7 on the top TV series list. Dash & Lily, however, had an even stronger start but not enough to see it replace The Queen’s Gambit or Chappelle’s Show.

Elsewhere, Christmas movies, particularly new ones, are seeing strong performances on the movies list.

# Movies TV Series 1 The Impossible The Queen’s Gambit 2 Mile 22 Chappelle’s Show 3 Operation Christmas Drop Dash & Lily 4 Knock Knock Cocomelon 5 The Grinch 60 Days In 6 Holidate The Office 7 Easy A Trash Truck 8 Midnight at the Magnolia Schitt’s Creek 9 Over the Moon Forged in Fire 10 Paul Blart: Mall Cop The Great British Bake Off

What are you watching on Netflix at the moment? Let us know in the comments down below.