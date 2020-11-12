What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 12th, 2020

Happy Thursday and as per many Thursdays, today’s new on Netflix lineup is mostly filled with international releases but there’s also a couple of English highlights well worth checking out. Here’s what’s new on Netflix and what’s trending for November 12th, 2020.

Before we get into the full list, here’s three of our top highlights from today:

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama, Romance

Director: Ryan Coogler

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Melonie Diaz, Octavia Spencer, Kevin Durand

Writer: Ryan Coogler

Runtime: 85 min

Awards: 38 wins & 55 nominations.

Michael B. Jordan headlines this incredibly well-received and timely drama from 7 years ago that returns to Netflix after a hiatus today.

Here’s what you can expect:

“This dramatic rendering of a real-life tragedy recounts the final hours of Oscar Grant, shot by San Francisco transit police on New Year’s Day, 2009.”

Prom Night (2008)

Genre: Horror, Mystery

Director: Nelson McCormick

Cast: Brittany Snow, Scott Porter, Jessica Stroup, Dana Davis

Writer: J.S. Cardone

Runtime: 88 min

Debuting on Netflix today is the rather camp and absolutely panned horror from over a decade ago.

Here’s what you can expect from the horror which holds an impressively low 7% on RottenTomatos.

“On prom night, a high school senior still struggling with her nightmare past tries to evade a killer bent on ending the party for her and her friends.”

Graceful Friends / Elegant Friends (Season 1)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Joon-Sang Yoo, Yun-ah Song, Soo-bin Bae, Eun-jeong Han

Enjoy your murder mysteries and K-dramas? This is perfect viewing.

“When a sudden death brings everyone’s dirty secrets to the surface, the lives and marriages of a group of close-knit friends unravel out of control.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 12th, 2020

Now let’s look at the full text list of what’s new – you can find an expanded list via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

6 New Movies Added Today

A Very Special Love (2008)

First Love (2018)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Ludo (2020) Netflix Original

Memories of a Teenager (2019)

Prom Night (2008)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Ethos (Season 1) Netflix Original

Graceful Friends (Season 1)

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for November 12th

Not much has changed since yesterday. Trial 4, the new docu-series has landed at number 4 on the TV list and Christmas movies continue to do well in the movie’s top 10.

# Movies TV Series 1 The Impossible The Queen’s Gambit 2 Mile 22 Dash & Lily 3 Operation Christmas Drop Chappelle’s Show 4 The Grinch Trial 4 5 Knock Knock Cocomelon 6 Holidate 60 Days In 7 Over the Moon The Liberator 8 How the Grinch Stole Christmas Trash Truck 9 The Spy Next Door The Office 10 Paul Blart: Mall Cop Forged in Fire

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.