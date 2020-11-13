What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 13th, 2020

Happy Friday and welcome to a rather mixed bag of new Netflix releases ranging from three superb titles to a few more that will likely (and rightly) get overlooked. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for November 13th, 2020.

Now let's look into our highlights for today:

American Horror Story (Season 9)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller

Cast: Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Denis O’Hare, Kathy Bates

Writer: Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy

Runtime: 60 min

Awards: Won 2 Golden Globes. Another 124 wins & 379 nominations.

It’s been a rocky couple months for fans of American Horror Story on Netflix with the temporary removal of season 8 potentially indicating season 9 would not be making its way onto Netflix.

Thankfully, that’s not the case with every episode from the season entitled 1984 arriving today. It’s still some of Ryan Murphy’s best work with the newer seasons actually improving on the anthology series formula.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)

Genre: Family, Fantasy, Musical

Director: David E. Talbert

Cast: Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose

Writer: David E. Talbert

Runtime: 122 min

As we mentioned in our long post on new Christmas movies on Netflix, this is undoubtedly Netflix’s flagship Christmas movie this year with an all-star cast, sublime VFX, and a wonderful soundtrack.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Decades after his trusted apprentice betrayed him, a once-joyful toymaker finds new hope when his kind and curious granddaughter comes into his life.”

The Minions of Midas (Limited Series)

Genre: Political, Thriller, TV

Cast: Marta Belmonte, Carlos Blanco, Marta Milans, Bea Segura

Runtime: 50 mins

If you’ve been loving HBO’s Succession, Netflix may just have served up a new limited series which may be up your alley.

The Spanish-language series is only here for one season but the political thriller has been scoring high praise from its origin country.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A millionaire publisher gets a blackmail note — his decision can mean life or death. Inspired by a Jack London story but set in contemporary Madrid.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 13th

6 New Movies Added Today

Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti (2020)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) Netflix Original

Scandal in Sorrento (1955)

The Beginning of Life 2: Outside (2020)

The Life Ahead (2020) Netflix Original

The Sign of Venus (1955)

2 New TV Series Added Today

American Horror Story (Season 9)

The Minions of Midas (Limited Series) Netflix Original

