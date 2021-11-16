What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 16th, 2021

Happy Tuesday and welcome to another belated roundup of what’s new on Netflix. Today, we’ll walk you through all the new releases on Netflix for both November 15th and November 16th. We’ll also touch on what’s trending in the top 10 movies and TV shows list.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for November 16th

American Reunion (2012)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg

Cast: Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Seann William Scott

Writer: Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Adam Herz

Runtime: 113 min

The fourth installment of the American Pie theatrical series (some of the spin-offs are on Netflix right now) sees the entire crew from the first three movies reunite years after their graduation.

Cobra Kai fans will also notice some familiar credits in the above list of directors and writers. That’s because the showrunners behind Netflix’s The Karate Kid series were behind the reunion movie here and it shows.

Snowbound for Christmas (2019)

Genre: Romance

Director: Marco Deufemia

Cast: Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Henderson Wade, Scott Thompson, Josephine Buettner

Runtime: 83 min

One of the licensed movies Netflix US has picked up this year comes from UPtv which is a network known for uplifting movies and shows families can watch together.

Snowbound for Christmas revolves around a bright marketing executive and her charming boss sparking unexpected holiday magic while snowed in during a business trip at an empty luxury resort.

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (2021)

Genre: Kids, Interactive, Animation

Director: Tim Stuby, Jim Miller

Cast: James Arnold Taylor, Trevor Devall, Maryke Hendrikse, Emily Tennant, Lee Tockar, Ian James Corlett

Runtime: 70 mins

Representing the seventeenth entry in Netflix’s library of interactive titles is the brand new reboot for Johnny Test that released the first rebooted series earlier in 2021 (with more to come).

Here’s what you can expect from the new kids interactive special:

“Join Johnny and Dukey on an epic interactive quest to find the perfect meatloaf — and save themselves from eating Dad’s gross “garbage loaf” for dinner.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 16th

6 New Movies Added Today

American Reunion (2012) – R – English

– R – English Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (2021) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game (2017) – TV-14 – Japanese – Kuroko reunites with the “Generation of Miracles” when former rivals are humiliated in an exhibition game against a notorious street basketball team.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Kuroko reunites with the “Generation of Miracles” when former rivals are humiliated in an exhibition game against a notorious street basketball team. Maha Samudram (2021) – TV-14 – Tamil – Two best friends with contrasting moral principles find their beliefs and relationship challenged when circumstances involve them with the underworld.

– TV-14 – Tamil – Two best friends with contrasting moral principles find their beliefs and relationship challenged when circumstances involve them with the underworld. Michael Che: Shame the Devil (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Michael Che returns to the stage in Oakland and tackles American patriotism, Black leadership, jealous exes, loose bears, mental health and more.

– TV-MA – English – Michael Che returns to the stage in Oakland and tackles American patriotism, Black leadership, jealous exes, loose bears, mental health and more. Snowbound for Christmas (2019) – PG – English

2 New TV Series Added Today

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Collection 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Learn along with Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo as they make their way through a musical alphabet, from awesome A’s to mighty M’s and all the way to Z!

– TV-Y – English – Learn along with Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo as they make their way through a musical alphabet, from awesome A’s to mighty M’s and all the way to Z! Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Season 3) – TV-Y7 – English – An intergalactic device transforms toy cars into robots: the Tobots! Working with friends to solve mysteries, they protect the world from evil.

