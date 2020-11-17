What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 17th, 2020

It’s time to look at the new releases on Netflix in the US where we’ll cover what’s new for both November 16th and November 27th which saw 6 titles join Netflix. We’ll run through our highlights, the full list of new releases on Netflix and what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s too.

No new Christmas movies added to Netflix today but later in the week will see plenty added and we’ll be updating our live look at the new Christmas movies on Netflix right here.

Now, let’s look at what’s new on Netflix right now.

Genre: Comedy, Stand-up

Director: Leslie Small

Cast: Kevin Hart

Live from the living room of the famed comedian and stand-up, Netflix presents the third stand-up special from Kevin Hart.

In the special, Kevin covers topics such as COVID-19, coitus and his group chats.

It’s not the only Kevin Hart title in development from what we hear so keep this is well worth getting invested in.

Loving (2016)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Romance

Director: Jeff Nichols

Cast: Ruth Negga, Joel Edgerton, Will Dalton, Dean Mumford

Runtime: 123 min

Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar. Another 25 wins & 85 nominations.

Based in part on a documentary called The Loving Story, this Oscar-nominated movie recounts the forbidden relationship of an interracial couple in the 1960s.

The touching movie received rave reviews when it released by critics and viewers alike and now arrives on Netflix for the first time from Focus Pictures.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 17th

Please note that those marked with an asterisk were added to Netflix on November 16th. You can find more daily round-ups of what’s new on Netflix and expanded listings on our new on Netflix hub.

4 New Movies Added Today

Ainu Mosir (2020)

Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given (2020) Netflix Original

Loving (2016)

Whose Streets? (2017)

2 New TV Series Added Today

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 4) Netflix Original

We Are the Champions (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for November 17th

# Movies TV Series 1 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey The Crown 2 The Grinch The Queen’s Gambit 3 The Life Ahead Trial 4 4 The Impossible American Horror Story 5 Mile 22 Cocomelon 6 How the Grinch Stole Christmas Dash & Lily 7 Holidate Chappelle’s Show 8 Hometown Holiday The Great British Bake Off 9 Operation Christmas Drop 60 Days In 10 Over the Moon The Office

