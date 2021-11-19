What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 19th, 2021

It’s Friday and today saw a big batch of new releases on Netflix in the United States with 13 new movies and TV shows added for the weekend. Here’s a look at what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for November 19th, 2021.

On the removals front for the weekend, Spy Kids: All the Time in the World is set to leave Netflix tomorrow. On Sunday, we’ll see the removal of Machete Kills (2013) and Girls und Panzer der Film (2015).

In terms of what’s coming to Netflix this weekend, we’ll see the final three episodes of Arcane added as well as the Kevin James movie, Here Comes the Boom.

tick, tick…BOOM! (2021)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Musical

Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, Bradley Whitford

Runtime: 115 min

Reviews have been glowing for the new musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda which has been hotly tipped for Oscar nominations for 2022.

Andrew Garfield (who has been in the press a lot as of late thanks to his rumored appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home) plays the role of Jon who is approaching his 30s and takes a stock-take on his personal and professional life.

The movie currently sports an 8.1/10 on IMDb, an 87 on RottenTomatoes and a 73 on Metacritic.

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Cast: Daniella Pineda, John Cho, Elena Satine

Runtime: 60 mins

On the other end of the review spectrum is Cowboy Bebop, Netflix’s now-controversial live-action adaptation of the beloved anime series.

The direct adaptation is a sci-fi western which has us following a group of bounty hunters traveling across the galaxy.

Now we should note, while critics did generally dislike the series, audiences scores that have been trickling in throughout the day do seem to be more favorable. As of the time of publishing the series is sitting at a 6.5/10.

Hellbound (Season 1)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Yoo Ah-in, Jeong Min Park, Chase Yi

Runtime: 49 mins

Frequently dubbed as “the next Squid Game” (get used to that phrase) is Hellbound, the new Korean horror-fantasy series.

Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice.

Dhamaka (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Hindi – When a cynical ex-TV news anchor gets an alarming call on his radio show, he sees a chance for a career comeback — but it may cost him his conscience.

– TV-14 – Hindi – When a cynical ex-TV news anchor gets an alarming call on his radio show, he sees a chance for a career comeback — but it may cost him his conscience. Extinct (2021) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Two cute, fuzzy creatures accidentally time-travel to the future… where they’re extinct! Can this doughnut-shaped duo save their species?

– TV-Y7 – English – Two cute, fuzzy creatures accidentally time-travel to the future… where they’re extinct! Can this doughnut-shaped duo save their species? Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar (2021) – TV-Y7 – Hindi – When monstrous creatures threaten to destroy an ocean kingdom, Little Singham dives in to save the king, princess and other deep-sea dwellers from doom.

– TV-Y7 – Hindi – When monstrous creatures threaten to destroy an ocean kingdom, Little Singham dives in to save the king, princess and other deep-sea dwellers from doom. Love Me Instead (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – Accompanied by a ward, a prisoner travels to his hometown to reconnect with his daughter and make amends, but a tragic truth mars his journey.

– TV-MA – Turkish – Accompanied by a ward, a prisoner travels to his hometown to reconnect with his daughter and make amends, but a tragic truth mars his journey. Procession (2021) Netflix Original – R – English – Six men who were sexually abused by Catholic clergy as boys become a makeshift family and find empowerment by creating films inspired by their trauma.

– R – English – Six men who were sexually abused by Catholic clergy as boys become a makeshift family and find empowerment by creating films inspired by their trauma. tick, tick…BOOM! (2021) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English

Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – ‘Tis the season for five returning artists to fill the hot shop with festive designs. One will win cash for the stocking — a merry Christmas indeed!

– TV-PG – English – ‘Tis the season for five returning artists to fill the hot shop with festive designs. One will win cash for the stocking — a merry Christmas indeed! Cowboy Bebop (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Hellbound (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean LEGO Ninjago (Seasons 3-4) – TV-Y7-FV – English – While fighting foes across Ninjago City and beyond, the ninjas embark on new quests and gain newfound allies as the power of their friendship is tested.

– TV-Y7-FV – English – While fighting foes across Ninjago City and beyond, the ninjas embark on new quests and gain newfound allies as the power of their friendship is tested. One-Punch Man (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese – The most powerful superhero in the world can kill anyone with one blow. But nothing can challenge him, so he struggles with ennui and depression.

– TV-PG – Japanese – The most powerful superhero in the world can kill anyone with one blow. But nothing can challenge him, so he struggles with ennui and depression. The Mind, Explained (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Ever wonder what’s happening inside your head? From dreaming to anxiety disorders, discover how your brain works with this illuminating series.

– TV-14 – English – Ever wonder what’s happening inside your head? From dreaming to anxiety disorders, discover how your brain works with this illuminating series. Till Death (Season 1) – TV-MA – Arabic – Amid a marriage on the rocks, Reem’s husband succumbs to adulterous temptation, but this lusty encounter will change the couple’s lives forever.

Tiger King, while having a modest start internationally, clearly still has a connection to US audiences dominating the top TV list at number 1. Red Notice, one week after release, is still at the top of the movies list.