What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 1st, 2020

Just over 40 new releases hit Netflix in the United States for the first of the month additions. The new collection of titles includes an array of new movies and TV series. Here’s a complete text list of what’s new on Netflix and what’s trending in the US top 10s for November 1st, 2020.

As I posted on Twitter earlier, this haul isn’t particularly impressive but it may have something to do with it being a Sunday but on the whole, it’s still a weak haul. 101 titles arrived this time last year (though remember Netflix gets most of its Originals available on a Friday) and the year before bestowed 71 new titles to Netflix.

Pretty poor haul for Netflix US for November 1st. 2020 – 43

2019 (did land on a Friday) – 101

2018 – 71 — Kasey Moore (@kasey__moore) November 1, 2020

Although on pure quantity may be a little disappointing, that’s not to say there hasn’t been some gems added today.

November 2020 still has plenty in store for Netflix with a solid lineup particularly towards the middle of the month.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 1st, 2020

29 New Movies Added Today

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Always (1989)

Beowulf (2007)

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Casper (1995)

Christmas Break-In (2018)

Doom (2005)

Easy A (2010)

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale (2019)

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue (2020)

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Knock Knock (2015)

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22 (2018)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Piercing (2018)

Platoon (1986)

School Daze (1988)

Snowden (2016)

The Impossible (2012)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Wheels of Fortune (2020)

Woo (1998)

Yes Man (2008)

14 New TV Series Added Today

60 Days In (Season 1)

Chappelle’s Show (Seasons 1-3)

Dawson’s Creek (Seasons 1-6)

Forged in Fire (Season 1)

Kid-E-Cats (Season 1)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Seasons 1-3)

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar (Season 1)

LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit (Season 1)

LEGO Ninjago (Seasons 1-2)

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu (Season 9)

LEGO: CITY Adventures (Season 1)

The Garfield Show (Season 3)

The Good Detective (Season 1)

Voice (Season 2)

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for November 1st, 2020

# Movies TV Series 1 Holidate The Queen’s Gambit 2 Bronx The Haunting of Bly Manor 3 His House Blood of Zeus 4 Hubie Halloween Barbaren 5 Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb The Great British Bake Off 6 Over the Moon Cocomelon 7 ParaNorman Grand Army 8 Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight Unsolved Mysteries 9 The Addams Family Schitt’s Creek 10 The Grinch The Office

Anything new take your fancy? Let us know in the comments down below.