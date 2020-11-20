What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 20th, 2020

Happy Friday and welcome to your Friday daily recap of what’s new on Netflix. You’ll be forgiven for thinking today’s lineup is fairly week. Most of Netflix’s content released towards the beginning of the week with The Princess Switch 2 arriving on Wednesday and The Crown season 4 on Sunday.

There are only a couple of titles slated for the weekend including Christmas on the Square on Sunday and Machete Kills also scheduled for the final day of the week.

There were a couple of new Christmas releases on Netflix today which we’ll be adding to our roundup of new Christmas titles on Netflix over the weekend.

Now let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix today:

Voices of Fire (Season 1)

Genre: Music, Reality-TV

Cast: Ezekiel Williams, Pharrell Williams

If Netflix’s usual reality series aren’t up your alley, Voices of Fire may be more up your street.

It’s a reality series mixed with a documentary series that looks into a Bishop building a modern-day gospel choir with the help of Pharrell Williams.

Mismatched (Season 1)

Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Trishna Singh

The big new title out of India for November 2020 is Mismatched which has already garnered rave reviews from the region. Here’s what you can expect from the romance driven series:

“After a disastrous set-up by their families, two teens strike up a tentative friendship at their summer program — but deeper feelings aren’t far behind.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 20th

4 New Movies Added Today

40 Sticks (2019)

Alien Xmas (2020) Netflix Original

If Anything Happens I Love You (2020) Netflix Original

The App That Stole Christmas (2020)

4 New TV Series Added Today

Flavorful Origins (Season 3) Netflix Original

Heart & Soul (Season 1)

Mismatched (Season 1) Netflix Original

Voices of Fire (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for November 20th, 2020

Before we depart, let’s quickly check in with what’s trending on the Netflix top 10 lists.

The movie list can be summarised by two genres right now. Kids animation and Christmas movies.

On the TV side, The Crown holds its own at the top of the list with plenty of kids content also doing very well throughout the list. AHS rises to number 6 after season 9 dropped last Friday.

# Movies TV Series 1 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 The Crown 2 The Grinch The Queen’s Gambit 3 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey The Boss Baby: Back in Business 4 Hometown Holiday Survivor 5 How the Grinch Stole Christmas Cocomelon 6 Mile 22 American Horror Story 7 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse The Office 8 Holidate 60 Days In 9 Over the Moon Trial 4 10 The Christmas Chronicles America’s Next Top Model

