What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 22nd, 2021

Happy Monday and welcome to your daily recap of what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix in the US for November 22nd. Four new releases hit Netflix in the US today and we’ll walk you through them below.

Today is your last day to watch a couple of movies on Netflix. The 2017 animated movie Deep directed by Julio Soto Gurpide departs tomorrow as does the 2018 movie Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for November 22nd

Vita & Virginia (2018)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Romance

Director: Chanya Button

Cast: Gemma Arterton, Elizabeth Debicki, Isabella Rossellini

Runtime: 110 min

IFC Films continue to get added to Netflix on a regular basis and today comes the British-produced LGBTQ movie, Vita & Virginia.

Here’s what you can expect:

“In the 1920s, Vita Sackville-West was a free-loving pop writer. Virginia Woolf was a brooding intellectual. Their decade-long affair was a prairie fire.”

Outlaws (2021)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Director: Daniel Monzón

Cast: Marcos Ruiz, Begoña Vargas, Chechu Salgado

Runtime: 127 min

Picked up for release as a Netflix Original outside of Spain is Outlaws, the brand new movie out of Warner Brothers Pictures Spain.

Here’s what you can expect from the new crime drama:

“What started as a crush leads a bullied teenager to a new group of friends and a summer of burglaries, heists, love and more in 1978 Girona.”

The movie notably has a very different name from its Spanish title (and direct English translation). La leyes de la Frontera is the movies name in Spain and directly translates to The Laws of the Border.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US for November 22nd, 2021

3 New Movies Added Today

Outlaws (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Tenant of the House (2019) – TV-14 – English – A driven politician looks to settle a long-standing crisis amid corruption, romance and personal agendas. Inspired by the novel by Dr. Wale Okediran.

– TV-14 – English – A driven politician looks to settle a long-standing crisis amid corruption, romance and personal agendas. Inspired by the novel by Dr. Wale Okediran. Vita & Virginia (2018) – TV-14 – English

1 New TV Series Added Today

Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 3) – TV-Y7-FV – English – Optimus Prime and the AllSpark are missing — and only a memory-scrambled Bumblebee holds the key to finding them in this animated sci-fi series.

In other countries, Netflix UK received a collection of Channel 4 titles including Celebs Go Dating as well as the reality series, Coach Trip. In Canada, they received the 2012 Tom Cruise movie, Jack Reacher.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for November 22nd, 2021