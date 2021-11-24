What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 24th, 2021

Wednesday is the new Friday? Well, just for today it seems to be the case as Netflix drops some of its hottest releases ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend in the US. Here’s a roundup of what’s new and what’s trending in the Netflix US top 10s for November 24th, 2021.

There were also a couple of new Christmas movies added to Netflix today which we’ll cover in more depth in our updated Christmas movies roundup. Both are very much worth watching so make sure you don’t miss them!

Today is your last chance to watch the Mexican documentary Beauties of the Night and the 2014 movie Cut Bank starring Liam Hemsworth and John Malkovich.

Despite today being a big day for new Netflix releases, there’s still more to come. F is for Family notably drops for Thanksgiving tomorrow and on Friday, we’ll see the release of the Christmas movie, A Castle for Christmas.

Now let’s get into some highlights for today:

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for November 24th, 2021

Bruised (2020)

Genre: Drama, Sport

Director: Halle Berry

Cast: Stephen McKinley Henderson, Halle Berry, Shamier Anderson

Writer: Michelle Rosenfarb

Runtime: 129 min

Awards: 1 win

Halle Berry is front and center in this new MMA drama about a woman who is trying to get redemption by training her young son a few years after a defeat in the ring for herself.

Reviews have been mixed so far from critics with it currently carrying a 57% on RottenTomatoes. Empire called the movie stale for example but most seem to agree that Halle Berry saves the movie in many regards.

True Story (Limited Series)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes, Theo Rossi

Runtime: 59 mins

Netflix has been the home to Kevin Hart over the past year with the release of Fatherhood over the summer and today comes his new limited series where he stars alongside Wesley Snipes.

Here’s what you can expect from the heartfelt drama:

“A world-famous comedian desperately searches for a way out after a night in Philadelphia with his brother threatens to sabotage more than his success.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 24th, 2021

4 New Movies Added Today

A Boy Called Christmas (2021) Netflix Original – PG – English – Determined young Nikolas meets his destiny in a magical land inhabited by elves on a quest to find his father — and bring home the gift of hope.

– PG – English – Determined young Nikolas meets his destiny in a magical land inhabited by elves on a quest to find his father — and bring home the gift of hope. Azzurri – Road to Wembley (2021) – TV-14 – Italian – This documentary traces the Italian soccer team’s path to victory at the 2020 European Championship, all the way to the riveting final against England.

– TV-14 – Italian – This documentary traces the Italian soccer team’s path to victory at the 2020 European Championship, all the way to the riveting final against England. Bruised (2020) Netflix Original – R – English – Years after a humiliating defeat, an MMA fighter grabs one last shot at redemption when the young son she left behind comes back into her life.

– R – English – Years after a humiliating defeat, an MMA fighter grabs one last shot at redemption when the young son she left behind comes back into her life. Robin Robin (2020) Netflix Original – G – English – An optimistic young robin raised by a family of mice makes a heartfelt wish on a Christmas star. Will she finally learn who she is — and how to fly?

2 New TV Series Added Today

Selling Sunset (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama.

– TV-MA – English – The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama. True Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A world-famous comedian desperately searches for a way out after a night in Philadelphia with his brother threatens to sabotage more than his success.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for November 24th, 2021

The two top titles can’t be moved despite plenty of movement beneath them. The Christmas Chronicles is notably getting a big boost in the top 10s this week as people start prepping for the holiday season.

# TV Shows Movies 1 Cowboy Bebop Red Notice 2 The Queen of Flow Here Comes the Boom 3 Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness Extinct 4 Hellbound The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star 5 CoComelon The Harder They Fall 6 Maid Love Hard 7 Narcos: Mexico The Christmas Chronicles 8 Arcane The Holiday 9 Squid Game The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two 10 You Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

Speaking of the Netflix top 10s, the weekly figures were updated yesterday with Arcane, Red Notice, and Hellbound all taking top spots: