What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 25th, 2020

It’s time for your daily recap of what’s new on Netflix and comes as a bit of a break in our lineup right now which is dominated by news of removals in December 2020 and January 2021. Here’s all the new content on Netflix for November 25th (and several from Nov. 24) plus we’ll take a look at the top 10 movies and TV series for today too.

As we just alluded to, there’s a lot leaving Netflix, particularly in the US throughout December and January. You’ll probably want to prioritize your binges with these titles given their expected removal dates.

If you’re wanting to look ahead, there’s still plenty to look out for during the remainder of the week.

Now let’s take a look at a few of the new highlights for today:

Ghosts of War (2020)

Genre: Horror, Thriller, War

Director: Eric Bress

Cast: Brenton Thwaites, Kyle Gallner, Alan Ritchson, Theo Rossi

Writer: Eric Bress

Runtime: 94 min

Our first highlight of the day severely divided audiences when it released on VOD earlier this year and now it’s time for its SVOD premiere on Netflix.

The movie follows a squad of ally soldiers during WW2 who come across a chateau that is home to some supernatural horrors. It’s very similar in premise to Bad Robot’s Overlord which released to similar criticisms as Ghosts of War.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 (2020)

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Director: Chris Columbus

Cast: Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Judah Lewis, Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Writer: Matt Lieberman, Chris Columbus, Matt Lieberman (based on characters created by)

Runtime: 112 min

The most anticipated Christmas movie for 2020 has undoubtedly been the follow-up to the 2018 movie featuring Kurt Russell as Santa Clause.

Here’s what you can expect from the sequel which we expect to break records:

“Unhappy over her mom’s new relationship, a now-teenage Kate runs away and lands at the North Pole, where a naughty elf is plotting to cancel Christmas.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 24th & 25th

Those marked with an asterisk were added on November 24th.

9 New Movies Added Today

Andhaghaaram (2019)*

Andhakaaram (2020)*

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (2020) Netflix Original*

Ghosts of War (2020)

Hillbilly Elegy (2020) Netflix Original*

Notes for My Son (2020) Netflix Original*

Shawn Mendes: Live in Concert (2020) Netflix Original

The Christmas Chronicles 2 (2020) Netflix Original

The Suit (2018)*

3 New TV Series Added Today

Before 30 (Season 1)*

Great Pretender (Season 2) Netflix Original

Valentino (Season 1)*

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix in the US for November 25th, 2020

# Movies TV Series 1 Hillbilly Elegy The Crown 2 Hard Kill The Queen’s Gambit 3 The Grinch The Boss Baby: Back in Business 4 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 Cocomelon 5 The Princess Switch: Switched Again Survivor 6 If Anything Happens I Love You The Office 7 How the Grinch Stole Christmas Forged in Fire 8 Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday The Great British Bake Off 9 The Christmas Chronicles We Are the Champions 10 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Schitt’s Creek

What are you watching on Netflix right now? Let us know in the comments.