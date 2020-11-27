What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 27th, 2020

Happy Friday and whether you’re spending the day recovering from yesterday or shopping for hot deals as part of Black Friday, Netflix has a bunch of additions waiting for you once you’re all done. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for November 27th.

Updated: The remaining episodes of Supernatural season 15 also hit Netflix today.

Now let’s check out what’s new on Netflix for today:

Virgin River (Season 2)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey, Martin Henderson

Writer: Sue Tenney

Runtime: 44 min

Awards: 1 win & 1 nomination.

Everyone’s favorite feel-good series is back today after a long wait. While there are a few big changes in store, perhaps the best news of all is that season 3 is well underway.

If you’ve never dived into the series before, here’s what you can expect:

“Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what — and who — she finds.”

Heartbreak High (7 Seasons)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Callan Mulvey, Lara Cox, Emma Roche, Ada Nicodemou

If you’re all done with your binge of Dawson’s Creek, Netflix has you covered on what to watch next in the form of all 7 seasons of Heartbreak High that hails from Australia.

Here’s the official synopsis of the series provided by Netflix:

“A crash course on the turbulence of being a teen is always on the schedule for the students at Hartley High School in this 1990s series set in Sydney.”

Sugar Rush Christmas (Season 2)

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Hunter March, Candace Nelson, Adriano Zumbo

Netflix has been slowly releasing all of its new holiday releases and today comes the first reality series of the holiday season which is the return of Sugar Rush Christmas.

Adding a holiday spin to the familiar format of Sugar Rush, it sees our contestants building up various sugary treats that’ll get you inspired and more importantly, very hungry.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 27th, 2020

5 New Movies Added Today

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Christmas (2020) Netflix Original

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (2020) Netflix Original

Don’t Listen (2020) Netflix Original

The Beast (2020) Netflix Original

The Call (2020) Netflix Original

6 New TV Series Added Today

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 1) Netflix Original

Heartbreak High (7 Seasons)

Over Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sugar Rush Christmas (Season 2) Netflix Original

Supernatural (Season 15 – Final episodes)

Virgin River (Season 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 TV Series and Movies on Netflix for November 27th, 2020

Not a huge amount of movement heading into today from yesterday. Reality series are doing well on the TV chart with three entries today. The movie list is completely dominated by Christmas titles.