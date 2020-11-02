What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 2nd, 2020

Happy Monday and welcome to your daily roundup of new additions on Netflix for the new week where we’ve only got two new additions to cover. We’ll also touch on the trending top 20 titles including the most-watched TV series and movies.

As we mentioned in our weekly preview of what’s coming to Netflix for the rest of the week, it’s a fairly weak lineup but hopefully, a few gems will be added along the way.

Now let’s look at what you can watch on Netflix from today:

Can You Hear Me? (Season 2)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Mélissa Bédard, Ève Landry, Florence Longpré, Mehdi Bousaidan

Runtime: 30 min

Awards: 2 wins & 1 nomination.

Looking for an international comedy to watch? Don’t miss the second season of the French-Canadian comedy series which follows three best friends living in a low-income neighborhood of Montreal.

Season 2 got good reviews in Canada when it aired a little earlier this year and joins Netflix globally today.

Don’t worry about the future of the show either, the series is set to return for a third and final season.

Prospect (2018)

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Western

Director: Christopher Caldwell, Zeek Earl

Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Jay Duplass, Pedro Pascal, Luke Pitzrick

Writer: Christopher Caldwell, Zeek Earl

Runtime: 100 min

Awards: 6 wins & 10 nominations.

Our main movie highlight of the week for this week is Prospect which features Pedro Pascal who is currently also currently in a galaxy far far away on Disney+ right now.

This sci-fi thriller has Pedro Pascal and Sophie Thatcher teaming up to head to a planet full of hostility and vast riches.

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix

For the first time in quite some time, the top 10 hasn’t been changed by a Friday lineup. Last week and this week’s quieter week of new additions will mean the top 10 is unlikely to shift dramatically.

If you want to see what else is trending on Netflix around the world, head to our most popular hub.

# Movies TV Series 1 Holidate The Queen’s Gambit 2 Bronx The Haunting of Bly Manor 3 His House Barbaren 4 Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb Blood of Zeus 5 Over the Moon Cocomelon 6 Hubie Halloween The Great British Bake Off 7 Knock Knock Grand Army 8 The Grinch Unsolved Mysteries 9 Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight Schitt’s Creek 10 ParaNorman Emily in Paris

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.