What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 30th, 2021

Welcome to your rundown of what’s new on Netflix where we’ll be recapping all of the new releases for November 30th and a couple that we missed over the weekend. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for November 30th, 2021.

Just for housekeeping, there’s going to be a lot of changes on Netflix tomorrow with dozens of movies leaving and dozens more coming onto the service. Glee is one of the big TV shows leaving Netflix tonight so today is your last chance to watch.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix

Coming Home in the Dark (2021)

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Director: James Ashcroft

Cast: Daniel Gillies, Erik Thomson, Miriama McDowell

Writer: James Ashcroft, Eli Kent, Owen Marshall

Runtime: 93 min

Out of New Zealand is this new horror that was first released in early 2021.

Here’s what you can expect from Coming Home in the Dark if you decide to take the plunge:

“A schoolteacher must face the brutalities and secrets of his past when he and his family are terrorized by a sinister pair on their road trip.”

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (2021)

Genre: Documentary, Adventure, Sport

Director: Torquil Jones

Writer: Gabriel Clarke, Torquil Jones

Runtime: 101 min

Added to Netflix yesterday is the inspiring and tense documentary that tracks the fearless Nepali mountaineer Nimsdai Purja embarks on a seemingly impossible quest to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks in seven months.

Reviews have been overwhelmingly positive thus far for the doc.

The Summit of the Gods (2021)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Drama

Director: Patrick Imbert

Cast: Lazare Herson-Macarel, Eric Herson-Macarel, Damien Boisseau

Runtime: 90 min

One of the many animated movies Netflix is hoping to do well at awards ceremonies in 2022 will be this French entry from Patrick Imbert.

The movie is an adaptation of the manga series from Jiro Taniguchi which follows a photojournalist that stumbles upon something that could change the history of mountaineering.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 30th, 2021

5 New Movies Added Today

Coming Home in the Dark (2021) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Lead Me Home (2021) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – Poignant stories of homelessness on the West Coast of the US frame this cinematic portrait of a surging humanitarian crisis.

– PG-13 – English – Poignant stories of homelessness on the West Coast of the US frame this cinematic portrait of a surging humanitarian crisis. Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In his hometown of Houston, Mo Amer takes on pandemic panic, disappointing Bradley Cooper, hummus appropriation and the subtle art of cursing in Arabic.

– TV-MA – English – In his hometown of Houston, Mo Amer takes on pandemic panic, disappointing Bradley Cooper, hummus appropriation and the subtle art of cursing in Arabic. More the Merrier (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Five interspersed stories provide a fun romp through a night of sex and possibilities in which nothing goes as planned but everyone gets what they need.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Five interspersed stories provide a fun romp through a night of sex and possibilities in which nothing goes as planned but everyone gets what they need. The Summit of the Gods (2021) Netflix Original – PG – French – A photojournalist’s obsessive quest for the truth about the first expedition to Mt. Everest leads him to search for an esteemed climber who went missing.

1 New TV Series Added Today

Charlie’s Colorforms City (Seasons 2-4) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help! Come along for kid-friendly adventures here, there — and everywhere.

