What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 4th, 2020

It may not feel like it just yet, but the holiday season is now in full swing, and with it is the arrival of new holiday-themed movies on Netflix. There are only three new additions to the US library today, but you’ll have two Christmas movies ready and waiting to be binged for when you log in. Here’s what’s new on Netflix today, and the tops 10s for November 4th, 2020.

Here are today’s top highlights on Netflix:

Christmas with a Prince (2018)

Director: Justin G. Dyck

Genre: Romance | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Kaitlyn Leeb, Nick Hounslow, Josh Dean, Melinda Shankar, Charles Shaughnessy

It’s that time of year when Netflix adds all the cheesiest holiday-themed movies to the library. While many of these small Christmas movies are lesser-known, by all means, we expect to see plenty of subscribers tuning in to watch them all.

Dedicated pediatric specialist Tasha Mason is hard at work treating the children on her ward when suddenly the handsome Prince Alexander Cavalieri is rushed in for treatment for his broken leg. Tasha allows the spoiled Prince to secretly get well on her floor, but she is annoyed that he is taking her time away from her patients. But it’s Christmas, and the growing festivities soon bring the pair closer together, changing their lives forever.

A Christmas Catch (2018)

Director: Justin G. Dyck

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Romance | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Emily Alatalo, Andrew Bushell, Franco Lo Presti, Genelle Williams, Lauren Holly

Another holiday-themed film from director Justin G. Dyck, your hallmark-Esque quota is getting filled already.

Mackenzie Bennett, a detective, is hot on the trail of a suspected diamond thief Carson. Going undercover in the hope of catching Carson in the act, Mack gets more than she bargained for when she begins to fall for Carson. Her new feelings complicate the case when she begins to suspect that Carson was framed, and she has the wrong suspect.

What’s New on Netflix Today: November 4th, 2020

Love & Anarchy (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Today: November 4th, 2020

Que Pena tu Serie (1 Season)

Williams (2018)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Today: November 4th, 2020

With Halloween over and done with at the weekend, everyone has been enjoying holiday rom-com Holidate. As for the TV series, The Queen’s Gambit is sitting pretty in the number one spot.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix: November 4th, 2020 1️⃣The Queen's Gambit

2️⃣Cocomelon

3️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

4️⃣Grand Army

5️⃣Blood of Zeus

6️⃣Barberen

7️⃣Schitt's Creek

8️⃣Unsolved Mysteries

9️⃣The Office

🔟The Garfield Show — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 4, 2020

