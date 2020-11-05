What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 5th, 2020

Unlike five states in the US today, we had no issue counting up all the brand new titles on Netflix. In total, 7 new releases hit Netflix in the United States today which we’ll take you through below and then cover the top 10 trending TV series and movies.
There were a number of new Christmas movies on Netflix today but we’ll be covering all of those separately in our live new Christmas movies on Netflix list. We will, however, touch on the new Netflix Original Xmas movie below.
Operation Christmas Drop (2020)
Genre: Comedy, Family, Romance
Director: Martin Wood
Cast: Alexander Ludwig, Virginia Madsen, Kat Graham, Aaron Douglas
Writer: Gregg Rossen, Brian Sawyer
Runtime: 95 mins
Adding to the pile of new Netflix Original Christmas movies is Operation Christmas Drop which has received mixed reviews from the handful of IMDb scores to date.
It’s about a congressional aide potentially delivering bad news at Christmas by shutting down an airbase. However, she quickly falls for one of the “hunks” on base.
Paranormal (Season 1)
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller
Cast: Ahmed Amin, Reem Abd El Kader, Samma Ibrahim, Razane Jammal
Today is a big day for Netflix’s expanded reach with its Originals as Netflix presents its first full Original series from Egypt.
Here’s what you can expect:
“After a skeptical hematologist is plunged into a series of inexplicable events, he unwillingly becomes the go-to-guy for paranormal investigations.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 5th, 2020
5 New Movies Added Today
- A New York Christmas Wedding (2020)
- Alone/Together (2019)
- Midnight at the Magnolia (2020)
- One More Try (2012)
- Operation Christmas Drop (2020) Netflix Original
2 New TV Series Added Today
- Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Paranormal (Season 1) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for November 5th, 2020
Looking for what’s trending in the US? Quite a lot of interesting picks. Cocomelon, the YouTube sensation continues its domination on the TV series list now ranking at number 2.
Knock Knock, the Keanu Reeves thriller continues its time on the top 10 movie list.
Holidate continues to do well around the world though as you can find out in our top 10
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Knock Knock
|The Queen’s Gambit
|2
|Mile 22
|Cocomelon
|3
|Holidate
|Chappelle’s Show
|4
|Easy A
|Grand Army
|5
|Snowden
|The Haunting of Bly Manor
|6
|Bronx
|The Office
|7
|Over the Moon
|Schitt’s Creek
|8
|Christmas Catch
|The Garfield Show
|9
|The Impossible
|Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
|10
|The Grinch
|Barbaren
What have you been watching on Netflix recently to avoid the news? Let us know in the comments.