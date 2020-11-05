What's on Netflix > What's New on Netflix > What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 5th, 2020

What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 5th, 2020

by @kasey__moore on November 5, 2020, 3:09 pm EST

operation christmas drop new on netflix november 5th

Operation Christmas Drop – Picture: Netflix

Unlike five states in the US today, we had no issue counting up all the brand new titles on Netflix. In total, 7 new releases hit Netflix in the United States today which we’ll take you through below and then cover the top 10 trending TV series and movies.

There were a number of new Christmas movies on Netflix today but we’ll be covering all of those separately in our live new Christmas movies on Netflix list. We will, however, touch on the new Netflix Original Xmas movie below.

Operation Christmas Drop (2020)

Genre: Comedy, Family, Romance
Director: Martin Wood
Cast: Alexander Ludwig, Virginia Madsen, Kat Graham, Aaron Douglas
Writer: Gregg Rossen, Brian Sawyer
Runtime: 95 mins

Adding to the pile of new Netflix Original Christmas movies is Operation Christmas Drop which has received mixed reviews from the handful of IMDb scores to date.

It’s about a congressional aide potentially delivering bad news at Christmas by shutting down an airbase. However, she quickly falls for one of the “hunks” on base.

Paranormal (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller
Cast: Ahmed Amin, Reem Abd El Kader, Samma Ibrahim, Razane Jammal

Today is a big day for Netflix’s expanded reach with its Originals as Netflix presents its first full Original series from Egypt.

Here’s what you can expect:

“After a skeptical hematologist is plunged into a series of inexplicable events, he unwillingly becomes the go-to-guy for paranormal investigations.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 5th, 2020

5 New Movies Added Today

  • A New York Christmas Wedding (2020)
  • Alone/Together (2019)
  • Midnight at the Magnolia (2020)
  • One More Try (2012)
  • Operation Christmas Drop (2020) Netflix Original

2 New TV Series Added Today

  • Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Limited Series) Netflix Original
  • Paranormal (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for November 5th, 2020

Looking for what’s trending in the US? Quite a lot of interesting picks. Cocomelon, the YouTube sensation continues its domination on the TV series list now ranking at number 2.

Knock Knock, the Keanu Reeves thriller continues its time on the top 10 movie list.

Holidate continues to do well around the world though as you can find out in our top 10

# Movies TV Series
1 Knock Knock The Queen’s Gambit
2 Mile 22 Cocomelon
3 Holidate Chappelle’s Show
4 Easy A Grand Army
5 Snowden The Haunting of Bly Manor
6 Bronx The Office
7 Over the Moon Schitt’s Creek
8 Christmas Catch The Garfield Show
9 The Impossible Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
10 The Grinch Barbaren

