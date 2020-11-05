What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 5th, 2020

Unlike five states in the US today, we had no issue counting up all the brand new titles on Netflix. In total, 7 new releases hit Netflix in the United States today which we’ll take you through below and then cover the top 10 trending TV series and movies.

There were a number of new Christmas movies on Netflix today but we’ll be covering all of those separately in our live new Christmas movies on Netflix list. We will, however, touch on the new Netflix Original Xmas movie below.

Operation Christmas Drop (2020)

Genre: Comedy, Family, Romance

Director: Martin Wood

Cast: Alexander Ludwig, Virginia Madsen, Kat Graham, Aaron Douglas

Writer: Gregg Rossen, Brian Sawyer

Runtime: 95 mins

Adding to the pile of new Netflix Original Christmas movies is Operation Christmas Drop which has received mixed reviews from the handful of IMDb scores to date.

It’s about a congressional aide potentially delivering bad news at Christmas by shutting down an airbase. However, she quickly falls for one of the “hunks” on base.

Paranormal (Season 1) Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Ahmed Amin, Reem Abd El Kader, Samma Ibrahim, Razane Jammal

Today is a big day for Netflix’s expanded reach with its Originals as Netflix presents its first full Original series from Egypt.

Here’s what you can expect:

“After a skeptical hematologist is plunged into a series of inexplicable events, he unwillingly becomes the go-to-guy for paranormal investigations.”