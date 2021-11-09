What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 9th, 2021

Welcome back to your roundups of what’s new on Netflix. We’ve been absent for the past week but we’re back today digging through all the new movies and TV shows that have landed on Netflix in the United States. We’ve got five new releases to go through so let’s take a look at what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for November 9th, 2021.

A bit of housekeeping before we move into our highlights for the day. A Single Man (A Film by Tom Ford) is set to depart Netflix US tomorrow. You also only have a couple of days left to watch the incredible Fruitvale Station which leaves on Thursday.

As we mentioned in our weekly preview, this week’s big new title is Red Notice which hits on Friday but there’s also a handful of other must-watch movies still to come too.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for November 9th

Seized (2020)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Isaac Florentine

Cast: Scott Adkins, Mario Van Peebles, Steven Elder

Writer: Richard Lowry

Runtime: 85 min

If you want a brand new action thriller to watch then Seized, distributed by Lionsgate Home Entertainment in the US, has just touched down onto Netflix.

The movie follows a former special agent called Nero who takes on multiple crime syndicates in the hopes of returning his son.

Seized sits at a 5.2 on IMDb as of the time of publishing.

Let Me In (2010)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Director: Matt Reeves

Cast: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Chloë Grace Moretz, Richard Jenkins

Writer: Matt Reeves, John Ajvide Lindqvist

Runtime: 116 min

Yes, Halloween is now over but what that traditionally means is that horror movie licenses come up for renewal and today, Netflix scooped two excellent horrors. The one we think you should give a watch is the 11-year-old movie Let Me In is directed by Matt Reeves.

Scoring 88% on RottenTomatoes (a rarity for the genre on the site), this movie sees “a 12-year-old befriending a new neighbor, who helps him stand up to bullies. She also brings a dark, unearthly secret into his world.”

Swap Shop (Season 1)

Genre: Reality-TV

Runtime: 33 mins

Furthering its foray into reality programming, Netflix is taking on the US phenomenon that is the Swap Shop radio show. Although my only knowledge of the format is from Richard and Sal pranking these types of shows for Howard Stern, they turn out to be a good place to find all sorts of treasure.

Throughout the series, you’ll get to see how the experts navigate the deals and pick up the best items.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 9th

3 New Movies Added Today

Hostel (2005) – R – English – Three unsuspecting friends travel to a hostel in Slovakia in search of hookups, only to become the objects of unimaginable torture.

– R – English – Three unsuspecting friends travel to a hostel in Slovakia in search of hookups, only to become the objects of unimaginable torture. Let Me In (2010) – R – English

– R – English Seized (2020) – R – English

2 New TV Series Added Today

Swap Shop (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Your Life Is a Joke (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – Comedian Oliver Polak gets to know celebrities at some of their favorite spots before roasting them with good-natured stand-up sets.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for November 9th

As we covered in a separate post today, Arcane has overtaken the global top TV spot away from Squid Game. Although it’s performing incredibly well around the globe, in the US, the show has only managed to grab position number 8 on the charts.

Big Mouth continues to top the US TV chart while the Christmas rom-com Love Hard continues at the number 1 spot on the movies list.

# TV Shows Movies 1 Big Mouth Love Hard 2 Narcos: Mexico The Harder They Fall 3 You 21 Jump Street 4 Catching Killers Father Christmas Is Back 5 Squid Game Army of Thieves 6 CoComelon Yara 7 Maid American Gangster 8 Arcane Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher 9 The Thundermans Moneyball 10 Locke & Key Just Friends

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.