What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 11th, 2021

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for October 11th

Shameless (Season 11)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy, Ethan Cutkosky

Writer: Paul Abbott, John Wells

Runtime: 46 min

The four-time Emmy-winning Showtime series based on the UK comedy comes to a close with its eleventh season. The series follows the dysfunctional family living on the poverty line in Chicago.

For many, you’ve now been growing up alongside this family for over a decade and in season 11 you’ll be rocking with the Gallaghers one last time before the final credits crawl.

With 134 episodes now available on Netflix, that starts the countdown as to when the show will eventually leave.

Going in Style (2017)

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Director: Zach Braff

Cast: Michael Caine, Alan Arkin, Ann-Margret

Writer: Theodore Melfi, Edward Cannon

Runtime: 96 min

The big new movie highlight of the week is this comedy starring a trio of huge stars including Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method), Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Cheated out of their pensions, three lifelong friends hatch a plot to rob a bank. But they have to stay one step ahead of the FBI.”

Reviews for this one were horrific when it first came out but audience scores were far more favorable. If you’ve never had the chance to watch, now you can right now via your Netflix subscription.

Occupation: Rainfall (2020)

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Director: Luke Sparke

Cast: Dan Ewing, Temuera Morrison, Daniel Gillies

Writer: Luke Sparke, Dale Dye, Felix Williamson

Runtime: 128 min

As we first reported, Netflix is the SVOD home for Occupation: Rainfall for the next couple of years.

The sci-fi thriller that comes from Australia is set shortly after the first Occupation movie (no longer streaming on Netflix) and is set after an alien invasion and sees a resistance group grapple for the future of mankind.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 11th, 2021

Note: those marked with asterisks were added over the weekend.

3 New Movies Added Today

Going in Style (2017) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)* – PG-13 – English – While the Lambert family struggles to overcome their son’s recent battle with evil spirits, father Josh must confront his own horrifying childhood.

– PG-13 – English – While the Lambert family struggles to overcome their son’s recent battle with evil spirits, father Josh must confront his own horrifying childhood. Occupation: Rainfall (2020)* – R – English

4 New TV Series Added Today

Blue Period (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original* – TV-14 – Japanese – Bored with life, popular high schooler Yatora Yaguchi jumps into the beautiful yet unrelenting world of art after finding inspiration in a painting.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Bored with life, popular high schooler Yatora Yaguchi jumps into the beautiful yet unrelenting world of art after finding inspiration in a painting. JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)* – TV-PG – Japanese – In 2023, with the Kanto region threatened by catastrophic sea level rise, bureaucrats and reporters are caught between corruption, panic and the truth.

– TV-PG – Japanese – In 2023, with the Kanto region threatened by catastrophic sea level rise, bureaucrats and reporters are caught between corruption, panic and the truth. Shameless (Season 11) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Ann M. Martin’s beloved books get a modern update in this series that follows a group of girlfriends and their homegrown babysitting business.

