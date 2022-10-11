What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 11th, 2022

Happy Tuesday and welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix so far this week. There are a bunch of new titles, with many being international additions to the service. Here’s everything new and what’s trending on Netflix US for October 11th, 2022.

Lots still to look forward to on Netflix as the week progresses. We’ve got many new Halloween titles, such as the new Marlon Wayans movie on Friday, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, and the new Ryan Murphy show, The Watcher.

On the removals front this week, we’ll be seeing over a dozen movies departing the service titles include:

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for October 11th, 2022

Island of the Sea Wolves (Season 1)

Rating: TV-PG

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Will Arnett

Runtime: 46 mins

Adding to Netflix’s growing suite of nature documentaries is Island of the Sea Wolves, where you’ll be taking a trip over to Vancouver Island located on the West coast of Canada. Throughout the four episode series, you’ll get to see all the beauty of the natural habitat and follow the various creatures that live there.

The series is narrated by the Gob Bluth himself, Will Arnett.

Spirit Rangers (Season 1)

Rating: TV-Y7

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Jaylan Evans, Devery Jacobs, Cree Summer

Runtime: 25 mins

Coming from Laughing Wild and Superprod Animation is Spirit Rangers a new pre-school animation series from Netflix Jr.

Created by Karissa Valencia, who has worked on The Chicken Squad and T.O.T.S. before this, the series follows a Native American sibling trio who all have super powers.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 11th, 2022

3 New Movies Added Today

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (2022) – TV-14 – Thai – Thai stand-up comedian Udom Taephanich returns to center stage, bemoaning everything from prostate exams to funerals — all with his signature wit.

– TV-14 – Thai – Thai stand-up comedian Udom Taephanich returns to center stage, bemoaning everything from prostate exams to funerals — all with his signature wit. Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – With topics ranging from tight rompers to ugly bras to why every man needs a box spring, Iliza remains the hilarious, affecting voice of her generation.

– TV-MA – English – With topics ranging from tight rompers to ugly bras to why every man needs a box spring, Iliza remains the hilarious, affecting voice of her generation. Someone Borrowed (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Portuguese – To fulfill his mother’s dying wish and avoid being removed from her will, an inflexible bachelor hires an actress to play his fiancée.

5 New TV Series Added Today

Island of the Sea Wolves (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Explore wild, wondrous Vancouver Island, where the ocean nurtures all life, from bald eagles who go fishing to sea wolves who swim in frigid waters.

– TV-PG – English – Explore wild, wondrous Vancouver Island, where the ocean nurtures all life, from bald eagles who go fishing to sea wolves who swim in frigid waters. LEGO Ninjago (Season 6) – TV-Y7-FV – English – While fighting foes across Ninjago City and beyond, the ninjas embark on new quests and gain newfound allies as the power of their friendship is tested.

– TV-Y7-FV – English – While fighting foes across Ninjago City and beyond, the ninjas embark on new quests and gain newfound allies as the power of their friendship is tested. Mohammed Ali Road (Season 1) – TV-14 – Arabic – In the 1940s, the Kuwait-India trade route paves the way for a friendship between two merchants, but their bond is tested when one of them gets greedy.

– TV-14 – Arabic – In the 1940s, the Kuwait-India trade route paves the way for a friendship between two merchants, but their bond is tested when one of them gets greedy. Spirit Rangers (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Native American siblings Kodi, Summer and Eddy have a secret: They’re “Spirit Rangers” who help protect the national park they call home!

– TV-Y7 – English – Native American siblings Kodi, Summer and Eddy have a secret: They’re “Spirit Rangers” who help protect the national park they call home! The Cage (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Arabic – A marriage counselor tries to dissuade his warring clients from getting a divorce while juggling his own romantic dilemmas.

Top 10s on Netflix for October 11th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Luckiest Girl Alive Oddballs 2 The Midnight Club Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Megamind 3 Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes The Redeem Team Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed 4 The Blacklist Last Seen Alive CoComelon 5 High Water Old People Sing 2 6 Bling Empire Megamind Nailed It! 7 The Empress Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed Despicable Me 2 8 Oddballs Jexi Charlotte’s Web 9 Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake Sing 2 Are We There Yet? 10 The Great British Bake Off Inheritance Phantom Pups

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.