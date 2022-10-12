What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 12th, 2022

We’re now at the midweek hump! Netflix has another batch of new releases for you to check out. Here’s a rundown of all six new movies and shows to hit Netflix today, plus what’s trending in the movie, TV, and kids top 10s for October 12th, 2022.

As we mentioned in our daily roundup yesterday, over a dozen movies are up for removal over the next week.

Removals include:

A Princess for Christmas (2011)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

Everything Must Go (2010)

Fred 3: Camp Fred (Camp Fred) (2012)

From Within (2008)

Legacy of Lies (2020)

Little Italy (2018)

Marauders (2016)

Reprisal (2018)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Thanks for Sharing (2012)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Girl Next Door (2007)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

Still to come to Netflix this week includes Ryan Murphy’s new limited series, The Watcher, that’ll drop in full on Friday. We’ll also see the Marlon Wayans Halloween movie drop too.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for October 12th, 2022

Blackout (2022)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Director: Sam Macaroni

Cast: Abbie Cornish, Josh Duhamel, Nick Nolte

Writer: Van B. Nguyen

Runtime: 91 min / 1h 31m

What’s on Netflix first got the scoop that Netflix would, in multiple regions, be picking up the new Josh Duhamel movie back in September 2022.

Here’s what you can expect from the new action thriller:

“After waking up in a Mexican hospital with no memory, a man finds himself a cartel target and must fight to uncover the truth — fast.”

Wild Croc Territory (Season 1)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Matt Wright

Runtime: 29 mins

We’ve been treated this week to two nature-themed series, with the Will Arnett-narrated docuseries Island of the Sea Wolves arriving yesterday and a new Australian reality/docu-series arriving today.

In the new 10-episode series, you’ll see famous crocodile hunter (or wranglers as they’re more known nowadays) Matt Wright and his team relocate some of the most dangerous reptiles in the world.

The series arrives exclusively on Netflix outside of Australia today, with the series first having aired on 9Now.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 12th, 2022

1 New Movies Added Today

Blackout (2022) – TV-MA – English

5 New TV Series Added Today

Belascoarán, PI (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Héctor Belascoarán leaves his corporate job and dull marriage to become an independent detective and tackle shocking criminal cases in 1970s Mexico City.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Héctor Belascoarán leaves his corporate job and dull marriage to become an independent detective and tackle shocking criminal cases in 1970s Mexico City. Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Talented home cooks put their skills and creativity to the test making fast and easy dishes that are wildly delicious — and worthy of a big cash prize.

– TV-PG – English – Talented home cooks put their skills and creativity to the test making fast and easy dishes that are wildly delicious — and worthy of a big cash prize. Missing: The Other Side (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean – A con artist encounters a supernatural village where spirits of missing persons are stranded until the mystery behind their disappearance is solved.

– TV-14 – Korean – A con artist encounters a supernatural village where spirits of missing persons are stranded until the mystery behind their disappearance is solved. The Nutty Boy (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – Portuguese – Nutty Boy is an out-of-the-box kid with big ideas who loves involving everyone in his adventures — even though they don’t usually go as planned!

– TV-Y7 – Portuguese – Nutty Boy is an out-of-the-box kid with big ideas who loves involving everyone in his adventures — even though they don’t usually go as planned! Wild Croc Territory (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Top 10s on Netflix for October 12th, 2022

For the global top 50 for today and other regions’ top 10s, head on to our Netflix top 10s hub.

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Luckiest Girl Alive Oddballs 2 The Midnight Club Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Megamind 3 Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes The Redeem Team Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed 4 The Blacklist Last Seen Alive CoComelon 5 High Water Old People Sing 2 6 The Empress Megamind Nailed It! 7 Bling Empire Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed Despicable Me 2 8 Oddballs Sing 2 Charlotte’s Web 9 Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake Jexi Are We There Yet? 10 Malvdere Inheritance Phantom Pups

