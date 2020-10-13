What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 13th, 2020

Nine new titles dropped on Netflix over the past couple of days but we’re afraid it’s mostly filler. Here’s a full look at what’s new on Netflix for October 12th and October 13th plus we’ll also take a look at the top 10 trending movies and TV series too.

It’s been an extremely quiet start to the week on Netflix US but don’t worry, that’s all about to change with a huge lineup stacked towards the end of the week.

Now let’s get into what’s new for today:

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

Genre: Comedy, Reality-TV

Cast: Bert Kreischer, Anthony Anderson, Caitlyn Jenner, Tom Segura, Joey Diaz, Nikki Glaser

In this self-indulgent reality series, we see Bert Kreischer who is a busy stand-up comedy retreat to the woods to get up to all kinds of shenanigans including tossing axes, shooting stuff, and relaxing.

The series also features a huge lineup of guest stars too including all those mentioned above.

Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts (Season 3)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Musical

Cast: Karen Fukuhara, Sydney Mikayla, Dee Bradley Baker, Deon Cole

Yesterday saw the release of the final season of the superb Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeats.

Here’s what you can expect from the final season:

“Join Kipo as she embarks on her most challenging journey yet – leading the Human Mute Ultimate Friendship Alliance. Along the way, Kipo and her crew discover that for humans and mutes to coexist peacefully, they will need to do a lot more than just stop Dr. Emilia!”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for October 13th

7 New Movies Added Today

Dil (2003)

Disco Dancer (1982)

Fida (2004)

Hunterrr (2015)

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (2020) Netflix Original

Phir Hera Pheri (2006)

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts (Season 3) Netflix Original

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular on Netflix for October 13th, 2020

Let’s now take a look at what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s in the US.

The top of the movie list will probably look horrific to many with two comedy movies that easily divides opinion residing at the top.

It’s also worth noting that Netflix’s big Friday movie, The Forty-Year Old Version has yet to feature in the top 10 in the United States or any country for that matter.