What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 14th, 2020

It’s mid-week and although Netflix has been crushing it with its brand new movie and show announcements on Twitter today, let’s take a quick look at what you can stream right now on Netflix. Here are the 5 new additions that made it onto Netflix US plus we’ll take a look at what’s topping the TV and movie top 10s.

Still lots to come for the final few days of the week including a huge collection of new titles on Netflix US tomorrow. We’ll round up everything new in our daily posts as per usual.

Now let’s take a look at a couple of highlights from today before proceeding onto the full lists:

Moneyball (2011)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Director: Bennett Miller

Cast: Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright

Writer: Steven Zaillian (screenplay), Aaron Sorkin (screenplay), Stan Chervin (story), Michael Lewis (book)

Runtime: 133 min

The big licensed title of the day is Moneyball, an excellent movie that sees Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill put in sterling performances together.

Moneyball is based on a real-life story of a team that scored a massive winning streak beating all the odds by recruiting a team full of castoffs.

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (2020)

Genre: Documentary, Music

Director: Caroline Suh

Cast: Jennie Kim, Ji-soo Kim, Lalisa Manoban, Rosé

Runtime: 79 min

Never underestimate the popularity of K-dramas or K-pop would be my biggest advice to anyone in 2020. The musical scene, in particular, has grown into a huge multi-billionaire dollar affair and this documentary takes a look at one of the biggest girl bands in the world, BLACKPINK.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 14th, 2020

4 New Movies Added Today

A Choo (2020)

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (2020) Netflix Original

Moneyball (2011)

The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo (2020) Netflix Original

1 New TV Series Added Today

Masameer Classics (2 Seasons)

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix US for October 14th, 2020

Not a lot of movement in the US top 10s from yesterday. The 100 continues to gain ground in the TV list whereas the new kid’s animated movie from yesterday, Octonauts, debuts at number 4.

# Movies TV Series 1 Hubie Halloween The Haunting of Bly Manor 2 American Murder: The Family Next Door Emily in Paris 3 American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules Schitt’s Creek 4 Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef The 100 5 Employee of the Month Evil 6 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Cocomelon 7 The Grinch Ratched 8 The Croods The Cabin with Bert Kreischer 9 Big Daddy To the Lake 10 Colombiana The Office

And just before we go, here’s a quick look at the global top 10 on Netflix where we get the list of combined top 10s from around the world. You can find more countries and stats on our most popular on Netflix hub.