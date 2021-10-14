What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 14th, 2021

Welcome to a bumper day of new arrivals on Netflix in the US although many are Arabic licensed titles. We’ll do our best to split out everything new on Netflix today and give you some brand new titles to stream. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix in the United States for October 14th, 2021.

A quick reminder on removals before we dive into what’s new on Netflix for today. Today is your last chance to watch A Year in Space, American Me, Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses, League of Legends Origins and Stunt Science before they all depart tomorrow.

Given there’s a lot of new releases today, let’s waste no more time. We’ll start with three must-watch titles and then move onto the full list of all 41 new releases:

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for October 14th, 2021

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

Genre: Drama, Mystery, War

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Cast: Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall

Writer: John Milius, Francis Ford Coppola, Michael Herr

Runtime: 196 min

Got an afternoon spare coming up? You’ll want to dive back into this extended edition of Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece.

The original movie was released in 1979 and is still regarded as not only the director’s best works but one of the defining movies of that decade. It’s about a U.S. Army officer who is serving in Vietnam who is tasked with bringing down a renegade Special Forces Colonel.

This extended edition brings 49 minutes of new footage and a bit of a general update which was released 20 years ago this year.

Another Life (Season 2)

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Katee Sackhoff, JayR Tinaco, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow

Writer: Aaron Martin

Runtime: 43 min

Of all the titles to get fast renewals at Netflix, we weren’t originally expecting Another Life to be among them. The space-oriented series headlined by Katee Sackhoff didn’t receive the best reviews but can it turn it around with this second entry?

Season 2 sees Niko (played by Sackhoff) preparing to leave her ship in search of the Archaian vessel.

Legacy of Lies (2020)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Adrian Bol

Cast: Scott Adkins, Anna Butkevich, Yuliia Sobol

Writer: Adrian Bol

Runtime: 101 min

Of the several new action thriller to have been added or re-added today, we’re highlighting this British movie that scored an 86% on RottenTomatoes.

Here’s what you can expect if you chose to give it a spin:

“A retired MI6 agent returns to espionage when he teams up with a Ukrainian journalist to expose a series of foreign covert operations.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 14th, 2021

20 New Movies Added Today

A Princess for Christmas (2011) – TV-G – English – At the invitation of a relative, young Jules Daly travels with her niece and nephew to a castle in Europe, where Jules falls for a dashing prince.

– TV-G – English – At the invitation of a relative, young Jules Daly travels with her niece and nephew to a castle in Europe, where Jules falls for a dashing prince. A World Without (2015) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Indonesian – Three teenage girls in search of happiness decide to join a reclusive community that forbids dating, headed by a charismatic leader.

– TV-MA – Indonesian – Three teenage girls in search of happiness decide to join a reclusive community that forbids dating, headed by a charismatic leader. Apocalypse Now Redux (2001) – R – English

– R – English Children of Shatila (1998) – TV-PG – English – Fifty years after their grandparents’ exile from Palestine, two streetwise kids living in Beirut’s Shatila refugee camp document stories of loss and war.

– TV-PG – English – Fifty years after their grandparents’ exile from Palestine, two streetwise kids living in Beirut’s Shatila refugee camp document stories of loss and war. Everything Must Go (2010) – R – English – Hoping to let go of his baggage and make a new start after losing his wife and his job, a sad-sack alcoholic sells all his belongings in a yard sale.

– R – English – Hoping to let go of his baggage and make a new start after losing his wife and his job, a sad-sack alcoholic sells all his belongings in a yard sale. Fred 3: Camp Fred (2012) – TV-PG – English – Fred is excited for Camp Superior — but he is horrified when he discovers that his mom signed him up for Camp Iwannapeepee instead.

– TV-PG – English – Fred is excited for Camp Superior — but he is horrified when he discovers that his mom signed him up for Camp Iwannapeepee instead. From Whithin (2008) – R – English – When a rash of mysterious suicides only galvanizes the faith of a Christian community, two teenagers unearth the real culprits to shocking results.

– R – English – When a rash of mysterious suicides only galvanizes the faith of a Christian community, two teenagers unearth the real culprits to shocking results. Giraffada (2013) – TV-14 – English – After an air raid kills a male giraffe in the West Bank’s only zoo, a vet and his son embark on a journey to find a companion for the surviving mate.

– TV-14 – English – After an air raid kills a male giraffe in the West Bank’s only zoo, a vet and his son embark on a journey to find a companion for the surviving mate. Legacy of Lies (2020) – R – English

– R – English Like Twenty Impossibles (2003) – TV-MA – English – While navigating their way into Jerusalem, a Palestinian film crew gets stopped at an unexpected checkpoint. Their camera captures what happens next.

– TV-MA – English – While navigating their way into Jerusalem, a Palestinian film crew gets stopped at an unexpected checkpoint. Their camera captures what happens next. Little Italy (2018) – R – English – Two young lovers from warring pizza places try to hide their burgeoning affair from their feuding families.

– R – English – Two young lovers from warring pizza places try to hide their burgeoning affair from their feuding families. Maradona’s Legs (2019) – TV-MA – Arabic – During the 1990 World Cup, two young Palestinian football fans set out to find the last missing piece of their sticker album and win an Atari.

– TV-MA – Arabic – During the 1990 World Cup, two young Palestinian football fans set out to find the last missing piece of their sticker album and win an Atari. Marauders (2016) – R – English – A series of high-stakes thefts at banks owned by a manipulative millionaire sparks an FBI agent to suspect a sinister plan behind the deadly heists.

– R – English – A series of high-stakes thefts at banks owned by a manipulative millionaire sparks an FBI agent to suspect a sinister plan behind the deadly heists. One Night in Paris (2002) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – Mixing sketches with rapid-fire sets, this special brings together top comedians from France’s stand-up scene as they explore life during the pandemic.

– TV-MA – French – Mixing sketches with rapid-fire sets, this special brings together top comedians from France’s stand-up scene as they explore life during the pandemic. Reprisal (2018) – R – English – After a violent heist, a bank manager resolves to track down an elusive, highly skilled robber with the help of a neighbor who’s a retired cop.

– R – English – After a violent heist, a bank manager resolves to track down an elusive, highly skilled robber with the help of a neighbor who’s a retired cop. Scary Movie 4 (2006) – PG-13 – English – The fourth installment in the franchise takes aim at another crop of Hollywood hits, including Million Dollar Baby, Saw and Brokeback Mountain.

– PG-13 – English – The fourth installment in the franchise takes aim at another crop of Hollywood hits, including Million Dollar Baby, Saw and Brokeback Mountain. Thanks for Sharing (2012) – R – English – While making his way through a support group for sex addicts, Adam dips his toe in the dating pool to embrace a meaningful relationship.

– R – English – While making his way through a support group for sex addicts, Adam dips his toe in the dating pool to embrace a meaningful relationship. The Frozen Ground (2013) – R – English – In this fact-based thriller, an Alaska state trooper pursuing a serial killer teams with a 17-year-old-prostitute who escaped the predator’s clutches.

– R – English – In this fact-based thriller, an Alaska state trooper pursuing a serial killer teams with a 17-year-old-prostitute who escaped the predator’s clutches. The Girl Next Door (2007) – R – English – Inspired by true events, this thriller follows the story of two girls who, upon losing their parents, are sent to live with their sadistic aunt.

– R – English – Inspired by true events, this thriller follows the story of two girls who, upon losing their parents, are sent to live with their sadistic aunt. The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009) – R – English – A journalist latches onto an unbelievable story in Iraq when he meets Lyn, a man of mysterious origins who reveals he was a “warrior monk.”

2 New TV Series Added Today

Another Life (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English In the Dark (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – A blind woman with vices finds herself in the middle of a murder investigation when her best friend turns up dead.

19 Arabic New Releases Added Today

3 Logical Exits (2020)

3000 Nights (2015)

A Drowning Man (2017)

A Man Returned (2016)

A World Not Ours (2015)

Ave Maria (2015)

Bonboné (2017)

Chronicle of a Disappearance (1996)

Condom Lead (2013)

Divine Intervention (2002)

Frontiers of Dreams and Fears (2001)

Ghost Hunting (2017)

In Vitro (2019)

Mars at Sunrise (2014)

Omar (2013)

Salt of This Sea (2008)

Samouni Road (2018)

The Crossing (2015)

Xenos (2014)

