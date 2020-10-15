What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 15th, 2020

Happy Thursday and welcome to your daily recap of what’s new on Netflix in the US where there are 10 new titles available today. Let’s take a look at what’s new and what’s trending.

As today saw quite an expanded list of new titles, you may want to jump over to our what’s new on Netflix hub to see expanded descriptions and more information.

Half & Half (4 Seasons) and One on One (5 Seasons)

Concluding Netflix’s “StrongBlackLead” initiative to get some of the biggest older sitcoms that feature Black leads we see the arrival of these two sitcoms with over 200 episodes now available.

Here’s how we described the shows in our weekly preview:

“One on One features five seasons and is about a sportscaster who has his life flipped upside down when his teenage daughter moves in with him.

Half & Half features four seasons and is about half-sisters who live in the same apartment complex and the family drama that occurs.”

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020)

Genre: Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Director: Rachel Talalay

Cast: Tom Felton, Indya Moore, Oona Laurence, Momona Tamada

Writer: Joe Ballarini

Runtime: 94 min

Netflix’s tentpole movie of the week is a Halloween themed family feature Tom Felton (known from the Harry Potter franchise) starring as another evil villain.

Based on the book, the movie follows a babysitter who is on a mission to save a child who has been abducted.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 15th, 2020

6 New Movies Added Today

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020) Netflix Original

Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

El-Khawaga’s Dilemma (2018)

Kartini: Princess of Java (2017)

Love Like the Falling Rain (2020) Netflix Original

Rooting for Roona (2020) Netflix Original

4 New TV Series Added Today

Half & Half (4 Seasons)

One on One (5 Seasons)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers (Season 2)

Social Distance (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for October 15th, 2020

Let’s quickly check in with what’s trending in the two respective top 10s today. Hubie Halloween and The Haunting still retain their top spots.

Moneyball, the Brad Pitt sports drama, debuted at number 2 after arriving on Netflix yesterday.

# Movies TV Series 1 Hubie Halloween The Haunting of Bly Manor 2 Moneyball Emily in Paris 3 American Murder: The Family Next Door Schitt’s Creek 4 American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules The 100 5 BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky The Cabin with Bert Kreischer 6 Octonauts and the Caves of Sac Actun Evil 7 The Grinch Cocomelon 8 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Ratched 9 Employee of the Month The Office 10 The Croods To the Lake

What are you currently watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.