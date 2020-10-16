What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 16th, 2020

Happy Friday and Netflix have once again added another 10 brand new titles today for your enjoyment over the weekend. Continuing its 2020 trend of knocking it out of the park on movies. Here’s a breakdown of what’s new on Netflix & what’s trending for October 16th, 2020.

In a Valley of Violence (2016)

Genre: Action, Western

Director: Ti West

Cast: Ethan Hawke, John Travolta, Taissa Farmiga, James Ransone

Writer: Ti West

Runtime: 104 min

Today saw the release of a smaller Western that didn’t get the attention it deserved when it released four years ago.

With strong review scores, this is an excellent movie to hunker down to this weekend. Here’s what you can expect:

“After a quiet drifter is met with violence and bullying in a small town, he finds himself enmeshed in a vengeful struggle with the local marshal.”

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)

Genre: Drama, History, Thriller

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Alex Sharp, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong

Writer: Aaron Sorkin (screenplay)

Runtime: 129 min

The big Netflix Original movie release of this week is one of the pickups Netflix made from Paramount who weren’t able to get this movie out in the cinemas for obvious reasons.

Featuring an absolutely stellar cast, the well-reviewed movie is about the violent clash that took place at the Democratic National Convention and the subsequent trial.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 16th, 2020

4 New Movies Added Today

Disconnect (2018)

In a Valley of Violence (2016)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) Netflix Original

Unfriended (2014)

6 New TV Series Added Today

Dream Home Makeover (Season 1) Netflix Original

Fireman Sam (Seasons 3-4)

Grand Army (Season 1) Netflix Original

La Révolution (Season 1) Netflix Original

Someone Has to Die (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Last Kids on Earth (Season 3 (Book 3)) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV series on Netflix for October 16th, 2020

The two titles at the top of each respective list remain unchanged from yesterday with newcomer A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting unable to unseat Hubie Halloween or Moneyball (which was featured in Forbes today).

Evil, the short term CBS pickup continues to do well in the TV chart. Ratched still resides in the TV list today with the announcement that 48 million of you have tested it out within its first 28 days on Netflix.

# Movies TV Series 1 Hubie Halloween The Haunting of Bly Manor 2 Moneyball Emily in Paris 3 A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting Schitt’s Creek 4 American Murder: The Family Next Door The 100 5 Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef The Cabin with Bert Kreischer 6 American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules Evil 7 Batman: The Killing Joke One on One 8 BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky Cocomelon 9 The Grinch Ratched 10 The Secret Life of Pets 2 The Office

