What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 19th, 2021

It’s been a day full of delayed The CW releases on Netflix with some of the biggest titles from the network’s lineup finally hitting the service today. Here’s a full rundown of the 8 new releases on Netflix for October 19th, 2021.

Why all The CW shows at once? It’s unclear but there’s clearly been a problem getting these shows to Netflix in 2021. Usually, new seasons come 8-9 days after their finale airs but in many cases it’s been much later than usual.

Today is your last chance to catch One Punch Man before it departs the service in full tomorrow.

Don’t forget, another title from The CW is scheduled to hit later this week in the form of the latest season of Dynasty season 4 coming on Friday. Also coming to Netflix this week is season 2 of Locke & Key, Maya and the Three, and the OG Cowboy Bebop series.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 19th, 2021

3 New Movies Added Today

In for a Murder (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Polish – A stay-at-home mom and avid reader of crime stories discovers the deepest secrets of a small town’s residents while investigating a woman’s murder.

– TV-14 – Polish – A stay-at-home mom and avid reader of crime stories discovers the deepest secrets of a small town’s residents while investigating a woman’s murder. The Spokeswoman (2020) – TV-PG – Spanish – María de Jesús Patricio — also known as Marichuy — is the first Indigenous woman to run for president of Mexico, with a modest but radical campaign.

– TV-PG – Spanish – María de Jesús Patricio — also known as Marichuy — is the first Indigenous woman to run for president of Mexico, with a modest but radical campaign. Theo Von: Regular People (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Comedian and podcaster Theo Von holds court with some wild tales about “regular people” from his small-town life in this stand-up special.

5 New TV Series Added Today

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 6) – TV-14 – English – A mysterious “time master” from the future unites an unlikely group of superheroes and villains to save the world from a powerful evil.

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.

– TV-Y – English – Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures. Legacies (Season 3) – TV-14 – English – Born into a rare supernatural bloodline, Hope Mikaelson attends a gifted private school to master her powers and control her evil impulses.

– TV-14 – English – Born into a rare supernatural bloodline, Hope Mikaelson attends a gifted private school to master her powers and control her evil impulses. Riverdale (Season 5) – TV-14 – English – While navigating the troubled waters of sex, romance, school and family, teen Archie and his gang become entangled in a dark Riverdale mystery.

Supergirl (Season 6) – TV-PG – English – To avert a disaster, Kara Danvers reveals her powers and true identity: She is Superman’s cousin, now known as Supergirl, protector of National City.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for October 19th, 2021

A few shifts on the Netflix US charts with YOU still holding off Squid Game from the top spot on the TV list.

# TV Shows Movies 1 YOU The Forgotten Battle 2 Squid Game Going in Style 3 Maid Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween 4 Shameless The Trip 5 My Name My Little Pony: A New Generation 6 CoComelon Scary Movie 4 7 In the Dark Titanic 8 On My Block Legacy of Lies 9 The Blacklist Apocalypse Now Redux 10 The Five Juanas Something Borrowed

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.