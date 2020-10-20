What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 20th, 2020

Welcome to your first daily recap of the week where we’re covering the 19 additions that have hit Netflix for Monday and Tuesday. It’s worth noting, though, that the majority of additions from yesterday are Arabic movies.

Let’s first get into our highlights for the day:

Carol (2015)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Todd Haynes

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Kyle Chandler, Sarah Paulson

Writer: Phyllis Nagy (screenplay), Patricia Highsmith (novel)

Runtime: 118 min

Awards: Nominated for 6 Oscars. Another 77 wins & 240 nominations.

This romantic LGBTQ movie from 5 years ago is still widely regarded as one of the best in the genre.

It’s about two women who meet and fall instantly in love despite the stigmas that would come attached to that in the 1950s.

The movie has streamed on Netflix previously but was removed in early 2019 so is a welcome return today.

Tremors: Shrieker Island (2020)

Genre: Action

Director: Don Michael Paul

Cast: Jackie Cruz, Richard Brake, Jon Heder, Michael Gross

Writer: Brian Brightly, Don Michael Paul

Runtime: 103 min

Netflix was home to all of the Tremors movies just recently and now, the brand new movie arrives today on Netflix alongside its global VOD rollout.

The new movie apparently continues its recent traditions of being pretty shit but B-rate horrors often do well for this exact reason.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 20th, 2020

18 New Movies Added Today

Beirut Oh Beirut (1975)

Bosta (2005)

Carol (2015)

Ghadi (2013)

Heritages (2013)

Ismaii (2017)

Little Wars (1982)

Out of Life (1991)

Panoptic (2017)

Taxi Ballad (2011)

The Kite (2003)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (2020) Netflix Original

Tremors: Shrieker Island (2020)

Under the Bombs (2007)

West Beirut (1998)

What Did I Mess (2018)

Whispers (2015)

Zozo (2005)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for October 20th, 2020