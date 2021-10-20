What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 20th, 2021

Only three new releases on Netflix in the United States today headlined by the Netflix horror movie of the week, Night Teeth. Here’s a rundown of all the new releases today and what’s currently trending in the top 10s.

Quick housekeeping on removals before we dive into the new additions.

Today is your last chance to watch the limited series Containment which comes from The CW. Tonight, however, we’d highly recommend you check out the movie release from 2016, Free Fire. Among the cast is Brie Larson and Cillian Murphy and follows a dodgy arms deal that turns ugly with a shootout ensuing.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for October 20th

Found (2021)

Genre: Documentary, Drama

Director: Amanda Lipitz

Runtime: 97 min

This new documentary seeks to retell the story of how three American teenage girls who were all adopted find out through the app 23andMe that they’re related. This story tells you their journey to find out their roots and where they’re from.

Reviews from critics so far have been glowing for the documentary with it currently carrying a 100% RottenTomato score.

Night Teeth (2021)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Adam Randall

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Megan Fox, Alexander Ludwig

Writer: Brent Dillon

Runtime: 107 min

Netflix’s big Halloween movie of the week is the horror movie, Night Teeth aimed at teens.

Here’s what you can expect from Night Teeth:

“A young driver picks up two mysterious women for a night of party hopping. But when his passengers reveal their true nature, he must fight to stay alive.”

Sadly, however, Megan Fox’s appearance in this title is reduced to around 10 minutes at best.

What are the critics and audiences saying so far? Well, it’s mixed at best. Critics have generally been unkind to the movie saying it’s forgettable while others praised its well-crafted characters and action sequences.

It holds a 33% on RottenTomatoes critics score with a 89% audience score at the time of publishing.

Stuck Together (2021)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Dany Boon

Cast: Dany Boon, Yvan Attal, Liliane Rovère

Writer: Laurence Arné, Dany Boon

Runtime: 125 min

Coming from France is this new comedy that sadly sends us back into the pandemic’s early days. The movie takes place just after Paris gets placed into its first lockdown and the residents of an apartment building getting along (or not) while they’re constrained to four walls.

Reviews from France have not been glowing for the movie so far and a handful of IMDb reviews places it at 5.4/10.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for October 20th, 2021

# TV Shows Movies 1 YOU The Forgotten Battle 2 Squid Game Going in Style 3 Maid The Trip 4 Shameless Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween 5 CoComelon Scary Movie 4 6 My Name My Little Pony: A New Generation 7 In the Dark Apocalypse Now 8 Riverdale Titanic 9 The Blacklist Legacy of Lies 10 On My Block Step Brothers

What have you been watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.