What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 21st, 2021

We’re just hours away from Locke & Key season 2 hitting Netflix but there’s plenty new on Netflix today to tide you over including an anime series that we’d suggest everyone get invested in given the live-action counterpart drops next week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix & what’s trending on Netflix for October 21st, 2021.

As mentioned, tomorrow sees the release of Locke & Key season 2 as well as Dynasty season 4 and the new animated series, Inside Job.

Today is your last chance to watch a couple of superb movies on Netflix before they depart tomorrow.

Both Fisherman’s Friend and The Hummingbird Project is set to depart Netflix tomorrow. The Hummingbird Project in particular is an excellent film worthy of your time. Directed by Kim Nguyen, the movie is about two cousins looking to earn their big score by outracing a massive corporation.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for October 21st, 2021

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Cast: Koichi Yamadera, Unsho Ishizuka, Megumi Hayashibara, Aoi Tada, Gara Takashima, Norio Wakamoto

Other than One Piece, it’s harder to think of a more influential anime over the past few decades. Given Netflix’s live-action adaptation is about to hit Netflix next Friday, we’re pleased to say that all 26 episodes of the original anime are now available on Netflix around the globe.

Set in 2071, the series follows a ragtag group of mercenaries looking to hunt down criminals from across various planets and moons.

Insiders (Season 1)

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Najwa Nimri

Runtime: 43 mins

One of Money Heist’s biggest stars, Najwa Nimri presents a brand new reality series that has been greenlit for multiple seasons.

12 contestants believe that they are participating in the final phase of a casting session to enter a reality show but they don’t know they’re already participating in the final stages of the game.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 21st, 2021

1 New Movies Added Today

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary- (2021) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Japanese – Unable to tour in 2020, the members of ONE OK ROCK work for months to put on an online concert that matches the energy of their in-person shows.

6 New TV Series Added Today

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Join kid car Cory Carson on his adventures around the winding roads of childhood in Bumperton Hills! Based on the hit toy line Toot-Toot Drivers.

Insiders (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA

Komi Can't Communicate (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-G – Japanese – At a high school full of unique characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people.

Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – Famous influencer Julien Bam and his sidekick Joon Kim scramble to return to life as they know it after accidentally traveling to a parallel dimension.

Sex, Love & goop (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Courageous couples journey toward more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy with help from Gwyneth Paltrow and a team of experts in this reality series.

